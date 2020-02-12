Apple Arcade gives its games the Valentine's Day treatment

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Apple Arcade gave two of its games a heart-themed tweak. Grindstone from Capybara Games and Patterned from Borderleap added free V-Day-themed content for the holiday. The content will still be available after Valentine's Day, too.

Apple

Grindstone is a puzzle game in which you must defend Grindstone Mountain, which has been overrun with nefarious creatures called Creeps. As you solve 150 levels of puzzles, you can upgrade your weapon to battle bosses, find resources and forge gear. For Valentine's Day, Grindstone is getting two new features to help players defeat tough levels. The Cupid Cosplay outfit makes Creeps fall in love instead of attack. When they jump into each other's arms, they explode. The Heartseeking Arrow takes out a Creep and gives you a health item in its place. To use either holiday add-on, visit the inn in the game.

In Patterned -- a relaxing, more classic take on the puzzle game -- players must rely on visual clues to solve a puzzle that starts in a black and white sketch form. Once you solve it, the puzzle comes to life with unique Easter eggs. This game also getting Valentine's Day content, in the form of three new patterns from artist Helen Ahpornsiri.

Apple

Apple firmly staked its claim in the gaming world in September with the release of its mobile game subscription service, Apple Arcade. The service costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and lets you play over 100 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. Content has started rolling out for Mac.