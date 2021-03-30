Apple announces June 7 start date for online-only WWDC 21

Apple

Apple's annual developer conference is coming. On Tuesday the iPhone-maker sent out invites to its annual developer-focused event, where it often shows off what's next for its iOS, iPadOS, MacOS and other software platforms. Traditionally held in early June, this year's all-online event will take place on June 7 and run through June 11.

Normally an in-person affair that brings thousands of people to Silicon Valley, the 2021 version of WWDC will follow the lead of last year's conference and stream virtually online. Because of the pandemic, the 2020 edition of WWDC was the first to stream exclusively online, with Apple also pushing the event to later in the month.

Read more: iPhone 13 rumors so far: Release date, specs, price and everything else we're hearing

This year's conference comes as Apple is seemingly preparing for yet another big year. In addition to rumored new iPhones, iPads, Macs and AirPods, the company is in the midst of a transition from Intel processors to its own chips for its Mac computers, a process first announced at last year's WWDC. Apple is also rumored to be working on a range of new products from virtual and augmented reality headsets to self-driving cars.

While some of those projects may still be a few years away, some type of headset may arrive as soon as next year and it's possible the company will tease some of its work in an effort to jumpstart developers' app ideas.