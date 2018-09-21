iPM

Announced over a year ago, Apple's AirPower charging pad continues to be MIA. Some recent detective work indicates it may yet exist, but if you're tired of waiting, there's an alternative.

Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has the iPM 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $39.99. It can charge two iPhones (or any Qi-compatible phones) and an Apple Watch, all at the same time.

Can this iPM product also charge AirPods, as the AirPower was originally said to be able to? That will depend on whether the wireless-compatible AirPods charging case is Qi-compatible, if and when it's ever released.

On the other hand, this pad exists. You can buy it right now. And it'll cost you less than $50.

Read more: How to choose a wireless charger for your phone

Read more: The best Qi wireless charger for your nightstand

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!