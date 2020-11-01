Apple AirPods Pro down to $195 at Woot

Angela Lang/CNET

The AirPods Pro, which list for $249, have been regularly selling for $200. But if you want to save even more, Woot has Apple's noise-canceling earbuds on sale for . That's not quite the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro -- they've gotten to as low as $190 on Woot -- but it's pretty darn close.

As we draw closer to the holiday shopping season, there will likely be even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on AirPods. But if you don't want to wait a couple of weeks for a Black Friday deal, this is a really good deal. In fact, if you're looking for AirPods savings in general, check out our roundup of the best pre-Black Friday AirPods deals.

Even at $195, these are anything but cheap, but CNET's AirPods Pro review explains why they might be worth the money (the wireless charging case is a big reason). On the other hand, if it's just certain features you want, be sure to check out these AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less. You can learn more about those options in a recent episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast, embedded below.

Meanwhile, there's always the refurbished AirPods Pro option, which might be better than you think. (Between $168 for refurbs and $199 for new, I'd definitely go with new.)

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best noise-canceling true wireless earbuds for 2020

This article is updated regularly to reflect new deals.

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods Pro after 3 months: Worth it?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.