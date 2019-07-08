Apple AirPods 2 flash sale: $129, today only

Sarah Tew/CNET

Don't get me started on Apple AirPods pricing, okay? Let's just agree they're annoyingly expensive and leave it at that. But when there's a deal to be had, even a modest one, I'm going to share it -- because saving a few bucks is better than saving no bucks.

Today only, and while supplies last, Macy's has the 2nd-generation Apple AirPods for $129 shipped. Price pretty much everywhere else: $159. Amazon has been selling the AirPods 2 for $144.99, but often price-matches other stores. I'll update the post if and when I see that happen.

It's worth noting, however, that Amazon continues to offer the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $179.99, a savings of $19.01.

If I'm being totally honest, the AirPods are just about my all-time favorite earphones (for running). They fit my ears perfectly, they're a pleasure to use and they don't totally block ambient sound (meaning I can still hear when cars or cyclists approach). Being even more honest, I wish I'd sprung for the wireless charging case -- though I have to charge them so infrequently, it's hardly an issue.

That said, there are so many great inexpensive alternatives to AirPods. But maybe steer clear of outright imitations, because the $35 AirPod knockoffs I tested were pretty poor overall.

Originally published on July 1.

Update, July 8: Lower price from different seller.

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods 2nd-generation: Not really 2.0, but definitely...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!