Apple AirPods 2 deal: $139.99 (save $19)

Sarah Tew/CNET

Planning to buy Apple's new AirPods? I won't try to talk you out of it, even though there are any number of less expensive alternatives, and you're not really gaining much over the original AirPods.

Instead, I'll just tell you how to save a few bucks, which is my raison d'etre: For a limited time, Costco members can get the Apple AirPods 2 for $139.99. Shipping adds $5, unless you're able to find them in your local store. Regular price: $159.

So, yeah, best case is you're saving $19; if you end up paying for shipping: $14. Not super exciting, I know, but you still get the satisfaction of not paying list price.

If you're really feeling splurgy, Costco also has the AirPods Wireless Charging Case for $70 -- a savings of $9. Woo!

For the record, although we informally refer to these as AirPods 2, Apple simply calls them the "new" AirPods, and Costco's product page lists them as "latest model."

Be sure to read CNET's AirPods 2 review if you want to know more, and then check out these 16 tips and tricks for new AirPods owners.

