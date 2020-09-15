Apple addresses coronavirus adding an oximeter to its Series 6 watch

Apple

Apple's newest feature for its Watch could help people sick with the novel coronavirus. The new Series 6 Apple Watch, unveiled on Tuesday, can measure people's blood oxygen levels in 15 seconds. Blood oxygen levels are a major indicator of the severity of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

"With Apple Watch Series 6, you can measure your blood oxygen right from your wrist," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, said on Tuesday. It's "packed with incredible technology."

The announcement comes during Apple's annual fall event where it typically unveils new iPhones, iPads and other tech gadgets before the holiday shopping season. This year, the company focused on iPads and Apple Watches during its September event and is slated to have a separate announcement for its next iPhone.

The Apple Watch has come a long way from its original launch in 2015, when it was initially touted as a luxury item that even included in its lineup a $10,000 gold variant called the Apple Watch Edition. Over the last few years, Apple has leaned into the Watch being a health device that people can use to track their daily activity. Along with step-tracking, Apple's health-related features already include an ECG heart monitor, sync technology for gym equipment and a meditation app.

Apple Watch's blood oxygen reader, often referred to as an oximeter, measures blood oxygen levels in the moment and also periodically does background readings that are stored in people's health app. Williams said this is important so that people can get readings while they're asleep.