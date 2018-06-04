Apple's new 2018 iPhones may actually be getting cheaper

If the $999 starting price made you skip the iPhone X, perhaps you made the right move. This year, you may be able to get your practically-all-screen iPhone for a fraction of the cost -- with a new notch-equipped 2018 iPhone starting as low as $600, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo, who is known for his Apple forecasts, made the prediction in a recent investment note for TF International Securities, as spotted by MacRumors. Kuo believes that Apple may release three iPhones in fall 2018 -- a relatively affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone, a new 5.8-inch OLED flagship (the iPhone X2?) and a 6.5-inch OLED "iPhone Plus" model.
Here's what Kuo estimates they'll cost:
- $600-$700 for the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone (slightly different to his earlier prediction, which was $550-$650 for single-SIM and $650-$750 for dual-SIM)
- $800-$900 for the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone
- $900-$1,000 for the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone
Kuo also believes that Apple will announce and release all three 2018 iPhones in September. Last year, Apple announced the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in September, but they didn't hit shelves until October and November.
Here's what could be your first look at the new phones.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The company's WWDC event kicks off Monday, with software and services likely the focus rather than new hardware.
