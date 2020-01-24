App Store down? You're not alone

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple's App Store seems to have gone down for some around the world Friday in an apparent outage.

Screenshot by Natalie Weinstein/CNET

According to an update on Apple's status page posted at 7:27 a.m. PT Friday morning, the company said that "users are experiencing a problem with this service" and that it is "investigating this issue." Downdetector.com, which monitors online services for outages, noted issues with connecting to the App Store in parts of Europe and the US.

CNET staffers in New York and San Francisco were able to access the store without issues, but an editor in Texas encountered error messages when trying to access the App Store and Apple Music on Friday. Both services have since returned.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. According to the company's support page all other services, including iMessage, Apple Music and iCloud, should be working fine.