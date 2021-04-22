Anker's MagSafe power bank is a great iPhone 12 accessory

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Gadget manufacturer Anker's PowerCore Magnetic 5K is the first power bank that is compatible with Apple's MagSafe on the iPhone 12. MagSafe allows a variety of accessories including cases, wallets and stands to attach to the iPhone using magnets while also allowing wireless charging with those accessories that support it.

And that's exactly what the new PowerCore 5K does. It looks much like any other small powerbank, but it's equipped with magnets on the back that allow it to easily stick to the back of your iPhone 12, 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max and remain there, wirelessly charging your phone. Attaching it is very easy as the magnets guide it into place, and they're strong enough to let you pick the phone up just by holding the power bank and even some fairly vigorous shaking won't make it come lose. It will also charge through MagSafe-compatible cases.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It charges with USB-C (which also outputs power so you can charge any device with it) and there are four LEDs to indicate its remaining power. As the name suggests, it has a 5,000mAh capacity, which is enough to give the iPhone 12 Pro almost a full charge or the biggest iPhone 12 Pro Max a 75% boost. It charges wirelessly although it only charges at 5W, not at the full 15W fast charge that the iPhone 12 supports.

So what's the point? Well, it's convenience really. Wireless charging means not having to carry a cable to connect the two and the strong magnets mean you don't need to worry about finding that 'sweet spot' where the wireless charging connection is made. The power bank is small and fits easily in your pocket, and I've found it really convenient to carry around and simply slap on the back of my phone when it needs a boost.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Yes, I'd like it to support the full 15W fast charging and maybe a future version will, but this model's $40 price tag (£40 in the UK) on Amazon (it's currently listed as out of stock in the US, but new stock is arriving, Anker told me) means it's hardly a huge expense for the convenience of MagSafe charging on the go.