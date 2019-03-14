Android Q beta brings a Notification Bell, and Wi-Fi sharing with QR codes

Android Developers Blog

On Wednesday, Pixel users got first dibs on Android Q Beta 1, the next version of Google's mobile operating system.

Android Q has a number of new features in addition to measures meant to enhance privacy and security. The updated OS includes new camera capabilities, faster app launch and foldable screen support, among other things.

As Pixel users continue to dive into the software, Easter eggs are coming to light. The latest include QR codes for easier Wi-Fi sharing and the Notification Bell, so you can stay on top of alerts.

The QR code feature eliminates the need to rattle off a lengthy password if your friend wants to log on to your Wi-Fi. Instead, you open Network & Wi-Fi and then tap Wi-Fi. From there, you choose your network. Next to the Forget icon, you'll see a Share icon, which will generate the QR code for the other device to scan. Android Q requires you to verify with a password, PIN or fingerprint before it'll make the code though, Android Authority reported.

The Notification Bell feature appears only next to new notifications and is designed to make it easier to parse the morning's alerts. The icon lasts for just over 30 seconds, Android Authority reported.

If you want to try Android Q, you can join the beta program through your Google account. The other option is a bit more complicated and requires flashing the system images after downloading them from Google.

Now playing: Watch this: Android Q preview: What's new in beta?