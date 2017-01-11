Android eats iPhone's lunch in most of the world -- for now

Enlarge Image Photo by Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google's Android software continues to feast on marketshare, according to a report by Kantar Worldpanel ComTech published January 11.

While Android phones made gains in the final three months of 2016, the report says, Apple's iPhone accounted for 43 percent of US sales in this period and saw a 9 percent rise in the UK, following the release of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. That makes it almost on par with the UK's Android sales.

In the US, Android's hold is slipping, Kantar says, marking the sixth consecutive period of decline, down about 5 percent from last year at the same time.

It's hard to say whether sales of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 would have stopped the Android slide had reports of its exploding battery not caused Samsung to recall --and retrieve -- the phone.

Still, Samsung's Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge accounted for nearly the same amount of sales during the holiday period as the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6S -- 28.9 percent for Samsung compared to 31.3 percent for Apple. And in China, Huawei commanded 25 percent of sales for the three month span, out of 80 percent of Android sales total.