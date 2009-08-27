Android apps show big potential for growth

This was originally posted at ZDNet's Between the Lines.
Android, iPhone and iPod Touch users are all highly engaged with applications and frequently download them to their devices, according to a new survey from AdMob.
However, Android has a much smaller base of devices and thus has more upside ahead.
AdMob, a company that tracks mobile Web and application usage, found that Android and iPhone users download nine to 10 apps a month and iPod Touch users download 18 a month. More than half of the Android and iPhone users spend more than 30 minutes a day using apps, according to the survey results released Thursday (PDF).
That's some serious engagement and a lot of runway for Android. Why? Android-powered devices--T-Mobile's MyTouch is the headliner--are hard to come by. However, that's changing as Motorola will be taking Android handsets to large carriers like Verizon Wireless in the fourth quarter.
Simply put, Android has a nice base of engaged users already. More distribution is likely to make it a more viable rival to the iPhone.
