Android 12 rumored to get new widgets and privacy features

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google is expected to debut their latest mobile operating system -- Android 12 -- this year. A beta version could roll out within the next couple of weeks if the tech giant sticks to its usual timeline. Leading up to the expected launch, tech site XDA Developers on Monday posted screenshots that appear to show off some new features in the upcoming Android release.

The screenshots reportedly come from an early draft of a Google document -- summarizing changes in Android 12 for major partners -- that was leaked online. As XDA notes, neither the leaked document nor the screenshots have been verified, so take this all with a grain of salt.

Assuming the info in the leak is true, Android 12 will roll out with new widgets and handy new privacy features. The new OS warn you whenever an app is using your camera or microphone, according to XDA Developers, and give you the option to disable the camera, the microphone and the phone's location access through a revamped privacy settings menu.

Android 12 could also include a new conversation widget that showcases missed calls, recent messages and activity statuses. The new color scheme looks beige in the leaked screenshots, but could be determined by your background photo. The notification panel may get design tweaks as well, and the quick settings panel may feature fewer buttons with a more rounded shape.

Google didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.