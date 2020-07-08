CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Donkey Kong Country on Nintendo Switch NASA astronaut captures view of comet Facebook civil rights audit Halo 3 on PC release date AMD Ryzen 3000XT series Space calendar 2020

Android 11 might launch on Sept. 8

The date appeared in a slide deck during the virtual "Hey Google" Smart Home Summit this week.

Listen
- 00:46
android-11-galaxy-s20-ultra

The interface of Android 11. 

 César Salza/CNET en Español

Android 11 may be launching on Sept. 8, according to a video published by Google for its virtual "Hey Google" Smart Home Summit this week. But this wasn't an official announcement.

A slide in the video aimed at developers, which was spotted earlier by Android Police, says "September 8th Android 11 Launch." It's not entirely clear if Sept. 8 is the launch date for Android 11, or if the slide was referencing the release of those tools for developers. 

Last year's release of Android 10 was at the beginning of September. 

Google released the beta for Android 11 in June. The next version of its Android mobile software brings new features to notifications and texting, greater privacy tools and a new quick control screen that pops up when you long-press your phone's power button. 

Google said it can't at this time confirm the launch date for Android 11.

Now playing: Watch this: Android 11: What's new in the public beta
7:11