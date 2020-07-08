Android 11 might launch on Sept. 8

César Salza/CNET en Español

Android 11 may be launching on Sept. 8, according to a video published by Google for its virtual "Hey Google" Smart Home Summit this week. But this wasn't an official announcement.

A slide in the video aimed at developers, which was spotted earlier by Android Police, says "September 8th Android 11 Launch." It's not entirely clear if Sept. 8 is the launch date for Android 11, or if the slide was referencing the release of those tools for developers.

Last year's release of Android 10 was at the beginning of September.

Google released the beta for Android 11 in June. The next version of its Android mobile software brings new features to notifications and texting, greater privacy tools and a new quick control screen that pops up when you long-press your phone's power button.

Google said it can't at this time confirm the launch date for Android 11.