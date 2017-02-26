Amazon will make a Motomod with Alexa for the Moto Z

Josh Miller/CNET

Amazon has the Moto Z's back.

Lenovo's Motorola unit unveiled a number of new Motomods -- replaceable backs to the Moto Z that add new capabilities like extra battery life, a projector or better audio. One of the more notable additions is one coming from Amazon, which plans to build a MotoMod with Alexa. Jon Kirk, director of Alexa services with Amazon, said it would come later this year.

With LG and even Google abandoning the idea of customizing your phone with different bolt on parts, Motorola is the last company standing when it comes to embracing the concept of a modular phone.Dan Dery, vice president and global product leader at Motorola Mobility, boasted that consumers can embrace new technology through a mod rather than buy a new phone.

For example, Moto showed off additions like a new power pack and wireless charging.

But having a strong digital assistant on the phone is one of the hottest trend in the mobile world. From Google Assistant to Apple's Siri and Microsoft's Cortana, there's a lot of attention being paid to these assistants. Motorola and Amazon showed off a concept video of a Motomod that uses Alexa to respond to your questions. The concept video also teased that the mod could be a speaker built by Harmon Kardon.