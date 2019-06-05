Amazon StyleSnap uses AI to help you shop for clothes

Amazon's latest jump into artificial intelligence (AI) and shopping will help you pick out clothes and accessories.

All you need to do is upload a photo or screenshot of what you're looking for.

Announced at #reMARS, StyleSnap, an AI-powered feature, helps customers shop for clothing and accessories. All you need to do is take a photograph or screenshot of a look that you like. https://t.co/I7qfYWwlB5 — Amazon News (@amazonnews) June 5, 2019

Announced Wednesday at re: MARS 2019, Amazon said the StyleSnap AI system will help customers find the clothes they're looking for when they can't describe what it is they want.

"You are not a poet," Amazon says. "You struggle to find the right words to explain the shape of a neckline, or the spacing of a polka dot pattern, and when you attempt your text-based search, the results are far from the trend you were after."

To use StyleSnap, just open the Amazon app, click the camera icon in the upper right-hand corner, select the StyleSnap option, and then upload an image of the outfit.

StyleSnap then provides recommendations of similar outfits on Amazon to purchase, with users able to filter across brand, pricing and reviews.

Amazon's AI system can identify colors and edges, and then patterns like floral and denim. Using this information, its algorithm can then accurately pick a matching style.

Amazon is even offering commissions to fashion influencers whose followers purchase an outfit using their picture on StyleSnap.

Amazon's previous moves into AI-driven fashion included the recommendation software Amazon launched with the Echo Look camera in June 2018, which turned Alexa into a fashion stylist.

The $200 Amazon Echo Look lets you take voice-activated full-body selfies and short video clips to catalog and keep track of what's in your wardrobe.

Also announced Wednesday at re: MARS 2019 was Amazon's new Prime Air drone design, a hybrid model that borrows from both plane and helicopter designs.

