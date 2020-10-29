Amazon streamers hit 2020 low: Fire TV Stick Lite is $18, Fire TV Stick 4K back at $30

Deal Savings Price







Remember Prime Day? Two weeks ago, we were surprised to see that Amazon's latest 2020 Fire TV Stick streamers weren't on sale. But that's now been remedied: Amazon is having an "Alexa Birthday Deals" sale today, and Best Buy is having its biggest early Black Friday sale yet -- and both of them have Fire TV Stick deals aplenty. Both new units get $12 knocked off the stick price: The new Fire TV Stick Lite is just $18 and the 2020 Fire Stick -- which adds a remote that controls your TV's power and volume -- is just $28. That said, skip that last model and pay $2 more for the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is back down to $30.

Truth be told, we'd always choose a Roku over the Fire Stick. And while those streamers don't appear to be on sale today, Best Buy has already revealed that the later in November: The Roku Streaming Stick Plus will be dropping to $30, the Roku Premiere 4K will drop to $25 and the new 2020 Roku Ultra will drop to $70. I would hold out for those deals, but if you can't wait, these Fire TV Stick price drops are certainly enticing.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but they may fluctuate.

CNET Normally $30, the new-for-2020 Fire Stick Lite gets its first big sale ahead of Black Friday. This unit delivers 1080p streaming with HDR support (but not 4K). The big missing apps are HBO Max and Peacock (for now), but the Alexa-powered voice remote is top-notch. Read our Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The big thing missing from the Fire TV Stick Lite is a remote that controls your TV's power and volume. The 2020 Fire TV Stick has that remote, and is freshly marked down from $40 to $28. But you should spend $2 more and snap up the Fire TV Stick 4K, which adds support for 4K TV resolution to the mix. Even if you don't have a 4K set now, spending a couple bucks to futureproof your setup is money well spent. See our Fire TV Stick 4K review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa voice-controlled speaker, a Fire TV 4K video streamer and a universal remote control into one device. If you like using your voice to control the TV -- not to mention other devices in your Alexa-friendly household -- it may well be worth taking the plunge on this interesting all-in-one product, marked down from $120 to $80. Note that this is the newest (2019) version, which has added some nice improvements since we first evaluated it in 2018. Read more about Fire TV Cube.