Amazon rolls out one-hour grocery pickup at Whole Foods stores in US

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon on Wednesday launched free grocery pickup with one-hour arrival windows for orders of $35 or more from Whole Foods Markets for Amazon Prime members. It's available from all Whole Foods stores in the US. The new pickup option joins Amazon Fresh, a free same-day grocery delivery service (in many cities) for $35 minimum orders.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, curbside pickup and delivery have become the new norm for many consumers. In September, Amazon opened its first "permanent online-only" Whole Foods store in New York. The online retail giant said the store will help it meet the growing demand for grocery delivery.

To try out the new pickup service, you would need to sign up for Prime. A Prime subscription costs $119 annually, or $13 per month. You can either use the Amazon app or go to Amazon.com. You then click the Whole Foods tab and select a pickup store.

From there you can start shopping. Once you're ready to check out, you select a one-hour pickup window and confirm your order. When it's time for pickup, you check in through the Amazon app to let the store know you're on your way. Stores offer either curbside or in-store pickup.