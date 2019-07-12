Amazon reveals huge list of Prime Day device deals: $15 Fire TV Stick, $85 Kindle Paperwhite and more

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Day starts Monday, and Amazon has now revealed (via press release) a list of which Amazon devices will be on sale, and what their prices will be. A few of these deals are already available, like the Echo Input for $14.99. (See below for more.)

There are plenty of price cuts, but this year's list is more about meeting past sales rather than beating them: while a few items beat Black Friday 2018 pricing, many others merely rival it, while some are priced a little higher. The Fire TV Cube, for example, will be $69.99, but it was $59.99 last November.

One notable outlier: The Facebook Portal (which features built-in Alexa, hence its inclusion in the "Amazon devices" list) will sell for $79.99, an all-time low. (It was briefly priced at $99 ahead of Mother's Day, but normally runs $199.)

One notable omission: The all-new Echo Show 5, which debuted last month at $89.99 and will apparently stay there for Prime Day. The larger Echo Show, however, will drop to $159.99, its all-time low.

Amazon says "select" device deals will hit the site a day early, on Sunday, July 14, at noon PT. And if you already own an Alexa-capable device, you can start asking "What are my deals?" as early as Saturday, July 13.

Here's a roundup of the deals available right now, followed by the complete list of Amazon device deals for Prime Day. Full disclosure: That list is mostly taken directly from an Amazon PR email that expands on the aforementioned press release. We'll be parsing these (and other) deals throughout the weekend to highlight the best ones once the sale starts on Monday, July 15 at 12:01 a.m. PT.

Note: CBS All Access and Showtime are divisions of CNET's parent company, CBS.

Another deal exclusively for Prime subscribers, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Dot bundle drops to just $169 when you add them to your shopping cart. Previously the Ring was on sale for $169 all by itself -- the Dot just adds icing to the cake. See the Ring Video Doorbell Pro review

Yep, the third-gen Dot hasn't been priced this low since November. See the Echo Dot 2018 review

Prime Day Fire TV deals Save $25 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, just $14.99

Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, just $24.99

Save $50 on Fire TV Cube, just $69.99

Save $100 on Fire TV Recast, now starting at just $129.99

Get a $45 Sling TV Credit, which can be applied to $15 off your first three months when you buy a Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, or Fire TV Recast

Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to SHOWTIME or STARZ on Prime Video channels or in app

Get 50% off for three months when you subscribe to CBS All Access on Prime Video channels

Get Sega Classics for just $4.99 Prime Day Echo/Alexa deals Save $50 on Echo, just $49.99

Save $70 on Echo Show just $159.99

Save $40 on Echo Plus, just $109.99

Save $20 on Echo Input, just $14.99

Save $120 on Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, just $79 Prime Day Fire Tablet deals Save $20 on the all-new Fire 7 tablet, just $29.99, or get two for $49.98 -- a $50 savings

Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $49.99, or get two for $79.98 -- an $80 savings

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $99.99, or get two for $179.98 -- a $120 savings Prime Day deals on kids' devices Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $59.99, or get two for $99.98 -- a $100 savings

Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $79.99, or get two for $139.98 -- a $120 savings

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, just $149.99, or get two for $279.98 -- a $120 savings

Save $25 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, just $44.99 Prime Day Kindle deals Save up to $80 on Kindle Oasis (ninth generation), plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $174.99

Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $84.99

Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $59.99 Prime Day home security deals Save $30 on Ring Video Doorbell, just $69.99

Save $80 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, just $169

Save $130 on a Ring Alarm 14-piece Kit, just $199

Save $60 on Ring Spotlight Cam, just $139

Save $55 Ring Stick Up Cam, just $124.99

Save $60 on a Blink Indoor Cam two-cam system, just $79.99

Save $80 on the all-new Blink XT2 two-cam system, just $99.99 Prime Day smart home deals Save up to $200 on Eero Wi-Fi systems

Save $100 on an Eero Router, just $99

Get an Amazon Smart Plug and Echo for just $54.98

Save $50 on the all-new Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa built-in, just $199

Amazon has also revealed some details regarding Prime Day electronics deals:

Save up to 50% on Select Sony LED Smart TVs

Save big on Samsung QLED 65-inch TV

Save up to 50% on select PC gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, components, and accessories

Save $120 on Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in, just $79

Save on select productivity monitors, accessories and networking products

Save on select Chromebooks

Save up to 50% on select PC streaming equipment

Save $50 on the all-new ecobee Smart Thermostat with Alexa built-in, just $199

Save 30% on connected home devices

Save big on select SanDisk and WD storage and memory products

Save 30% on select Phone Cases and Accessories

Save up to 40% on headphones from top brands

As always, we'll be tracking this and other Prime Day news through next week. Stay tuned!

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything you need to know

