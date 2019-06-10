Amazon Restaurants food-delivery service on the chopping block

Screenshot by CNET via Amazon Restaurants

Amazon's food delivery service is up for the chopping block.

Following its shuttering in London, Amazon Restaurants is also slated to close up shop in the US later this month, according to GeekWire.

The service is four years into its run, after beginning life in Seattle in 2015 and then branching out to 20 more cities in the US as well as London. For Amazon Prime members, it provides the same services as other food-delivery apps like Uber Eats and Deliveroo, seeing meals delivered to their houses through Prime Now or the Amazon Restaurants website.

The service packed up its bags in London in November, and Amazon confirmed to GeekWire it would end on June 24 in the US.

"As of June 24th, we will discontinue the Amazon Restaurants business in the US," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement shared with GeekWire.

"Many of the small number of employees affected by this decision have already found new roles at Amazon, and others will be provided personalized support to find a new role within, or outside of, the company."

Heard of Daily Dish? The Amazon-owned food delivery service focused on bringing lunch to the workplace will also close up shop on June 14.

Despite these shutterings, Amazon hasn't entirely left the food-delivery game. Not only will its groceries delivery service continue from Whole Foods via Prime Now, it's poured funding into UK-based food delivery company Deliveroo, keeping its competition with Uber Eats and Grubhub on the heat.