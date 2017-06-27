1:07 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

What would you do to get a deal on a phone? If looking at ads falls into that spectrum, Amazon is selling five new budget Android phones to Amazon Prime members for between $30 and $80 less than their full retail price. The catch: looking at some ads on your lock screen.

Amazon is slowly building out a portfolio of cut-price phones, starting with the Moto G4 last year and swelling to include more Motorola and Alcatel phones. For Amazon, already a buzzing marketplace for premium and discount phones, the program sweetens the deal for budget buyers, while giving Amazon a way to stay in the phone game long after its first and only branded phone attempt went bust.

This time, it's Nokia 6 is the headliner of the bunch, which also includes the new Motorola Moto E4 and a trio of Alcatel phones. The Nokia 6 is an important device in staking the brand's comeback after years of decline, including a short stint as a Windows-only brand. The 6 here is one of the first Nokia Android phones ever made, and the first to sell in the US. It's on preorder now.

That phone has a 5.5-inch screen, Android Nougat software, a 16-megapixel camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie cam. It'll cost $180 on Amazon Prime, down $50.

Rounding out the cluster is the Moto E4 ($100 on Amazon Prime), Alcatel IDOL 5S ($200), Alcatel A50 ($100) and Alcatel A30 Plus ($80). Amazon also sells the phones at full retail price for non-Prime members, or those who can't stomach the ads.