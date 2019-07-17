Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Day is over. The behemoth's immense shopping event lasted 48 hours over the course of Monday and Tuesday, but now most of the deals have expired. But not all deals are gone. Two of our favorite smart speakers are still on sale.

Remaining Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

While not quite the $22 price available on Prime Day itself, you can still snag the fun-sized Echo for half off of its normal cost. The Echo Dot puts all of the smarts of Amazon's assistant Alexa into a small and affordable package. Even at $50, it's a good deal, so the $25 price is still something to celebrate. With voice commands, you can control your smart home, check the weather, play music, search the internet and more. You lose some sound quality with the smaller size, but you can plug it into your own speakers to make up for the difference. See the Amazon Echo Dot 2018 review

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET If you want a smart speaker with Alexa that has a little more oomph to its sound quality, the latest version of the original Echo might be the right choice for you. Fortunately, it's still on sale after Prime Day. The lowest ever $50 price is gone, but $70 is still a solid deal and likely the lowest it'll be for awhile. See the Amazon Echo 2017 review

All of the deals below have expired. Check out the links below for the best current deals at Amazon and Walmart. (Walmart's Summer Savings sale continues all-day Wednesday.)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET You can control Amazon's simple microwave with a voice command if you have a smart speaker like the Amazon Echo Dot. Fortunately, for Prime Day, you can buy the Microwave at its normal $60 price, and it comes with a free Dot. Say the word and get your popcorn cooking. See the AmazonBasics Microwave review

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is our favorite smart display with Alexa. The Echo Show 5 is pretty new, so it's a surprise to see it on sale already, but this deal is awesome. The Show 5 has a 5.5-inch touchscreen. You can talk to Alexa and it can wake you up with a nifty sunrise animation. See the Amazon Echo Show 5 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Fire TV Recast is $100 off on Prime Day, starting at just $130. See the Amazon Fire TV Recast review

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The second gen Echo Show refined the design of the first model and offers better sound quality and a 10-inch HD screen. It combines the functionality of a smart speaker like the Echo Dot with a touchscreen you can use for video calls and controlling your smart home with a tap. We like the $90 Echo Show 5 a little better, but $160 for the full-sized Show is a tempting offer. See the Amazon Echo Show review

Chris Monroe/CNET This is our favorite smart speaker for controlling your smart home. The Echo Plus has the same Alexa capabilities as the rest, it sounds better than other Amazon Echo speakers, and it has a built-in Zigbee hub so it can talk directly to small smart home sensors. With the Plus, you can do away with bulky third party hubs, so the $110 sale price is pretty appealing. Amazon is now bundling in an Amazon Smart Plug for no extra cost as a Prime Day exclusive. The Plus and the Plug make a great smart home starter kit. See the Amazon Echo Plus review

Prime Day Amazon Fire Tablet deals



Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 tablet, just $50, or get two for $80 -- an $80 savings. See the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet review

Save $50 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, just $80, or get two for $140 -- a $120 savings. See the Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet review

The All-New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet usually costs $50. During Prime Day it will be just $30. See the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet review

Save $40 on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $60, or get two for $100 -- a $100 savings. See the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet review

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 tablet, just $100, or get two for $180 -- a $120 savings. See the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet review

Save $50 on the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet, just $150, or get two for $280 -- a $120 savings. Read about the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet

Prime Day Amazon Kindle deals



Save up to $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $85. See the Kindle Paperwhite review

David Carnoy/CNET Save $30 on the all-new Kindle, plus get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, just $60. See the Amazon all-new Kindle review

Amazon The Echo Dot Kids Edition will be on sale for $45. It's similar to the regular Echo Dot, but has features and programming just for kids. Read the Echo Dot Kids Edition review

Prime Day home security deals



Amazon The Blink XT2 is a weatherproof security camera with a battery that can supposedly last for two years. Getting a two-pack for $100 is a good deal. See more

More Prime Day smart home deals



Josh Miller/CNET Both the bundled system and Eero's individual routers will be on sale on Monday. The mesh system in particular creates a seamless network capable of covering a large home. Our main issue with it is the price, which is dramatically less for Prime Day. If you want a mesh Wi-Fi system, this is a good time to grab one. You can also save $100 on an Eero router during Prime Day (pay just $99). See the Eero Wi-Fi System review

Prime Day Amazon Fire TV deals



Sarah Tew/CNET Save $50 on the Fire TV Cube during Prime Day. It costs just $70. See the Amazon Fire TV Cube review

Sarah Tew/CNET Stream your favorite shows with the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Alexa remote -- it's just $15 during Prime Day. See the Fire TV Stick review

Sarah Tew/CNET Spend just $10 more for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (usually $50). See the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon recently announced a slightly updated version of its flagship Kindle Oasis e-reader that's due to ship on July 24. The new model has a color temperature adjustable light. But if you can live without that, you can save up to $80 during Prime Day on the Kindle Oasis 2017. Additionally, you get a $5 eBook credit and three months free Kindle Unlimited, starting at just $175. See the Kindle Oasis 2017 review