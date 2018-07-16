Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: 30 percent off AmazonBasics products

Amazon Prime Day is here. The online retailer's giant sale starts at noon PT (3 p.m. PT) and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). If you're looking for charging cables, gaming and other electronics accessories, there are several Prime AmazonBasics products that are 30 percent off (or more in some cases).
Here are a few sample AmazonBasics deals:
- Save $7.51 on AmazonBasics Dual Charging Station for Xbox One, only $17.48
- Save $4.44 on AmazonBasics Controller Charging Station for PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Controllers, only $9.67
- AmazonBasics Charging Station for Nintendo Switch Joy-con Controllers, only $15.80
- Save $6 on AmazonBasics 50-Inch Lightweight Tripod with Bag, only $11
- Save $5 on AmazonBasics USB 3.1 Type-C to 4 Port USB Hub, only $11
- Save $6.28 on AmazonBasics Premium 8-Piece Knife Set, only $13.71
Every Amazon speaker is on sale now. As Amazon says in its press release:
All Amazon speakers and devices are on sale
Save $30 on Echo Spot, only $100 Save $50 on Echo Plus, only $100 Save $30 on Echo (Second Generation), only $70 Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $60 Save $100 on Echo Show, only $130 Save $100 on Echo Look, only $100
Other Amazon devices on sale:
Save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $20 Save $35 on Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD (Pendant Design), only $35 Save $110 on Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition, only $290 Save $60 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $60 Save $75 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, only $174 Save $30 on Fire HD8 tablet with Alexa, only $50 Save $20 on Fire 7 tablet with Alexa, only $30 Save $30 on Fire HD 8 tablet and new Show Mode Charging Dock bundle, only $80 Eligible Prime members get 10 percent back on select Amazon devices, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle, when they shop on Prime Day using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card
