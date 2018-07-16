CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: 30 percent off AmazonBasics products

Amazon has plenty of budget-priced AmazonBasics products -- and several are discounted as Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day is here. The online retailer's giant sale starts at noon PT (3 p.m. PT) and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). If you're looking for charging cables, gaming and other electronics accessories, there are several Prime AmazonBasics products that are 30 percent off (or more in some cases).

Here are a few sample AmazonBasics deals:

See all AmazonBasics 30 percent off deals
amazonbasics-xbox-dual-charging-stationEnlarge Image

The Xbox Dual Charging Station  Includes one charging dock and two battery packs.

 Amazon

Every Amazon speaker is on sale now. As Amazon says in its press release:

  • Save $30 on Echo Spot, only $100
  • Save $50 on Echo Plus, only $100
  • Save $30 on Echo (Second Generation), only $70
  • Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $60
  • Save $100 on Echo Show, only $130
  • Save $100 on Echo Look, only $100
      • Other Amazon devices on sale:
  • Save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $20
  • Save $35 on Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD (Pendant Design), only $35
  • Save $110 on Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition, only $290
  • Save $60 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $60
  • Save $75 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, only $174
  • Save $30 on Fire HD8 tablet with Alexa, only $50
  • Save $20 on Fire 7 tablet with Alexa, only $30
  • Save $30 on Fire HD 8 tablet and new Show Mode Charging Dock bundle, only $80
  • Eligible Prime members get 10 percent back on select Amazon devices, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle, when they shop on Prime Day using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card
