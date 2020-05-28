Amazon outage complaints spike as site goes down

Screenshot by CNET

Amazon has recovered from its outage Thursday afternoon, after the site wouldn't load for tens of thousands of users. Both desktop and mobile users were being served "this site can't be reached" or "something went wrong on our end" messages when attempting to load Amazon.

Complaints spiked to more than 53,000 at around 12 p.m. PT on Down Detector. Users complained on Twitter or said 2020 is clearly the end of the world -- although some suggested it's now a chance to "take a break from buying things and call your family to see how they're doing."

As of around 12:45 p.m., the site started coming back up, according to one outage tracking website. Amazon confirmed in an emailed statement at 1:20 p.m. that it was back up and running.

"Some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping, however it has now been resolved," a spokesperson said.