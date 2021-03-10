Samsung Unpacked Zack Snyder's Justice League leak Stimulus check calculator MWC 2021 CDC guidelines for the fully vaccinated GameStop stock

Amazon Music will let you buy merch in app from Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish

Amazon Music in the US is setting up the virtual merch table.

It's been just about a year since anyone went to a concert, let alone walked up to the merch table and bought a t-shirt to commemorate the evening. 

In the US, Amazon Music will sell merch from participating artists from the Amazon Music app, the company said in a blogpost, Wednesday. That means if you're listening to Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Gucci Mane, and others, you'll have the option of buying whatever is on offer-- hoodies, hats etc.

"By seamlessly tying artist merch and music together in the app, fans in the U.S. can now easily shop a genre-spanning selection of merchandise," the post said. 

Amazon Music is also offering from exclusive collections from artists like Selena Gomez, Weezer and Gwen Stefani, to name a few. 