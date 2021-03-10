Amazon Music will let you buy merch in app from Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish

Getty

It's been just about a year since anyone went to a concert, let alone walked up to the merch table and bought a t-shirt to commemorate the evening.

In the US, Amazon Music will sell merch from participating artists from the Amazon Music app, the company said in a blogpost, Wednesday. That means if you're listening to Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Gucci Mane, and others, you'll have the option of buying whatever is on offer-- hoodies, hats etc.

"By seamlessly tying artist merch and music together in the app, fans in the U.S. can now easily shop a genre-spanning selection of merchandise," the post said.

Amazon Music is also offering from exclusive collections from artists like Selena Gomez, Weezer and Gwen Stefani, to name a few.