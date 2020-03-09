Amazon is selling its cashierless checkout tech to other retailers

Amazon on Monday said it's now offering its cashierless technology, which it's dubbed Just Walk Out tech, to other retailers. The technology, which the online retail giant uses at its Amazon Go stores, lets shoppers pick up items without having to check out with a cashier.
Amazon reportedly has deals with several customers for the technology, though it's unclear what retailers this includes.
More to come.
