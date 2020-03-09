CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon is selling its cashierless checkout tech to other retailers

The online retail giant says it wants more people to experience Just Walk Out shopping.

Amazon's technology recognizes when a shopper takes something off the shelf and adds it to a virtual cart. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon on Monday said it's now offering its cashierless technology, which it's dubbed Just Walk Out tech, to other retailers. The technology, which the online retail giant uses at its Amazon Go stores, lets shoppers pick up items without having to check out with a cashier.

Amazon reportedly has deals with several customers for the technology, though it's unclear what retailers this includes. 

More to come.