Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Thanksgiving and all its holiday fanfare is less than two weeks off. That means the real Black Friday deals are just days from happening, too. Amazon's Happy HoliDeals page is a cornucopia of Amazon-branded products with a slew of gadgets and accessories all on sale before the big day. You may want to take a minute, however, before buying an Echo smart speaker, Fire tablet and Kindle e-reader. The online retail giant released its full slate of Amazon Black Friday device deals, some rivaling what we saw at Prime Day. In the meantime, the newly released Apple AirPods Pro received a price drop to $235 (though they are currently available on backorder). It's not a big drop, but these were just released in early November.

If you're planning to buy any Amazon device from the Happy HoliDeals offerings, you should sign up for TopCashback first -- the cash-back service is offering an unparalleled 10% rebate on Amazon devices. And yeah, you may think you're already a pro at saving money on Black Friday sales, but I recently discovered a few tricks that you may not know about. So check out my advice on how to save an extra 10% to 20% at Amazon.

Read more: Amazon Echo, Google Nest and all the best smart home gifts of 2019

Here's a list of our favorite gear that's on sale at Amazon right now, followed by the Amazon device deals that start as of Nov. 22.

Amazon Black Friday deals available now



As expected, some of the best early discounts are on Amazon devices (though some of the items below will be even cheaper in a few weeks, as noted above). But I found a few noteworthy non-Amazon deals as well, so check those out, too.

The Instant Pot's Duo 7-in-1 model will drop down to $49 on Black Friday. If you're looking for some extra room for your Instant Pot culinary pursuits, this larger 8 quart Lux80 model is just $6 more. This deal, though, is only available for the day.

Sarah Tew/CNET Released in early November, the AirPods Pro are available for a cheaper price. Regularly priced at $250, the small discount for the noise-canceling earbuds is great for those needing to upgrade their previous AirPods or those who want to dive into a truly wireless audio experience. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Amazon It's not even released yet, but Amazon just trotted out its first-ever discount on the Echo Show 8. It's basically a larger version of the super popular Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $80, FYI), and therefore better suited to places like the kitchen, where the 8-inch screen makes it easier to view cooking videos and the like. Read our Echo Show 8 preview.

Chamberlain Actually, this app-powered garage-door controller originally sold for $130, so in a way you're saving $100. It's been steadily creeping down in price, but this is the lowest I've seen it. It's compatible with most garage doors, and its usefulness cannot be overstated. Arguably the best $30 you can spend on your house right now. Read our Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub review.

23andMe Got some saliva to spare? Send a little to 23andMe and receive back over 125 DNA-based reports on your health, wellness, ancestry and the like. This is the lowest price we've seen on this kit, which normally runs $199.

Sarah Tew/CNET Adding a soundbar to your TV- and movie-watching experience will improve it like few other accessories can. Stuck trying to decide which one? Here's a good option at a particularly good price: For a limited time, while supplies last, Amazon has the Polk Command Bar for $199. That saves you $100. There are more affordable sound bars out there, but this one has two great perks: a wireless subwoofer and built-in Alexa smarts. Read our Polk Command Bar review.

Amazon Vizio's 2019 P-Series Quantum TV cost $1,400 when it debuted earlier this year. Amazon's current deal saves $500 off Amazon's regular price, bringing this TV down to $900. That's even lower than its September sale price of $998. You'll get 4K HDR, a nice 65-inch display and smarts for Apple HomeKit, AirPlay and Alexa and Google voice commands. We haven't reviewed this model yet, but CNET's David Katzmaier loved its 2018 predecessor. Need an even bigger screen? There's also an option to purchase the 75-inch model for $1,499, an $800 discount.

Bose Sure, there's an avalanche of competition out there, with more noise cancelling headphones than you can soundlessly shake a stick at. But Bose always seems to lead the pack with superb comfort, noise cancelling, and overall sound quality. Right now, you can get Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $70 off at Amazon. If you don't care about getting a dedicated Google Assistant button, you can still find otherwise identical, refurbished copies of the original Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones at Amazon as well. That said, the price has been fluctuating a bit -- we saw the QuietComfort 35 II for as low as $235 recently, so there might still be some surprises between now and Black Friday. But you certainly shouldn't pay more than $279 if you're in the market between now and the new year. Read our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review.

Sony While Sony's WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones showed up to party at $228 very briefly last week, we can't be sure that wasn't just a pricing error rather than a deliberate effort to undercut Bose. Nonetheless, it's now priced at $278, and we'd be surprised if it went any lower before the holidays. There's little doubt that these excellent-sounding headphones are the ones to beat right now, which is great, since they're priced about the same as its chief competitor, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Read our Sony WH-1000XM3 review.

Amazon deals starting Friday, Nov. 22

Amazon deals starting Sunday, Nov. 24

Amazon deals starting Wednesday, Nov. 27

Amazon deals starting Thursday, Nov. 28

That's it for now! Have you spotted any other great deals in Amazon's super early sale? Share them in the comments.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Originally published earlier this month. Updated as new deals arrive and others expire.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.