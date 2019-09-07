Vizio

Labor Day is over, but deals on big TVs aren't. This 65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum remains widely available for under $1,000 at most major retailers: It's $998 at Walmart and Amazon (where it's out of stock, and will ship at that price when inventory returns), and just 2 bucks more at Best Buy.

This is the 2019 version of this TV, which originally cost $1,400 when it debuted earlier this year. We haven't reviewed this model yet, but CNET's David Katzmaier loved its 2018 predecessor, and he also doled out high marks to its 2019 step-down model, the VIzio M-Series Quantum.

The bottom line is that this model remains on sale at its lowest price to date. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Now, I'm not a TV expert -- again, you'll want to read Katz's 2018 P-Series Quantum review -- but I know a good deal when I see one. This is a decidedly popular model among people who know their stuff. And because this is the just-released 2019 model, it has just 10 user reviews at Amazon. Meanwhile, over 100 Best Buy customers collectively rated it 4.6 stars. Search elsewhere and you'll find similarly enthusiastic praise.

Why? Because the P-Series offers the best picture this side of OLED. Said Katz: "It's blindingly bright, offering a superb HDR image and great performance in a bright room. Effective full-array local dimming creates deep black levels and minimizes blooming."

Meanwhile, it offers not only Vizio's smart UI, with access to all the major streaming services, but also built-in Chromecast so you can branch out into what your phone or tablet has to offer.

Now playing: Watch this: Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality...

Note: This post was updated has been updated extensively to confirm that the sale is still available, and to contextualize the product to its predecessor and step-down versions.

