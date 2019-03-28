Alleged video of Oppo Reno phone leaked, shows unusual tilted pop-up selfie cam

Angela Lang/CNET

A supposed video of Oppo's new Reno phone was posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo. The footage shows a typical Android phone at first, with the user tapping the screen to turn on the front-facing camera. But instead of a camera popping up at a straight angle like we've seen before, the Reno's camera appears to come out of a tilted triangle.

As one of the top phone makers in China, Oppo makes some of the most compelling-looking phones with innovative technology outside of the US. Its Oppo Find X from 2018, for example, features a glowing screen for notifications, 3D facial scanning and a pop-up camera as well. Oppo also shares the same parent company, BBK Electronics, as Vivo and OnePlus, with a handful of the latter's phones touting a similar look as Oppo phones.

Pop-up selfie cameras are novel, but they're not exactly new. In addition to the Find X, the Vivo Nex and the Vivo V15 Pro have it, and the upcoming OnePlus 7 is rumored to feature it as well. (It's no coincidence that all of these phones come from companies that're under BBK Electronics.) However, it is the first we've seen with this particular form-factor. It looks much sturdier than, say, the small camera that rises up from the Vivo Nex, but it does look as if it takes a lot of space internally.

Keep in mind that this is only a purported video of the Oppo Reno. The company has not officially announced anything, so take the footage with a grain of salt. Oppo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.