Alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Flip showcased in leaked hands-on video

Ben Geskin via Twitter

We've known since last year that Samsung had a foldable clamshell smartphone in the works, but now it appears we're getting our first peek at the forthcoming device, widely reported to be called the Galaxy Z Flip.

The first taste comes courtesy of mobile leaker and renderer Ben Geskin, who posted a brief video on Twitter on Sunday showing what appears to be the Z Flip. The 19-second clip shows the handset's folding process in action and offers a glimpse of its tiny outer AMOLED screen that acts as an external display when folded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

The Galaxy Z Flip is likely to go down in history as the first foldable phone to introduce an ultra-thin glass screen that bends in half, a design element that promises to fix nearly every problem that befell early review units of the Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Flip is expected to be smaller than Samsung's Galaxy Fold from 2019 and rival the Motorola Razr flip phone, which goes on sale Feb. 6. It could unfold into a 6.7-inch screen, unlike the Galaxy Fold, which has a 7.3-inch screen that bends in half to open like a book.

The device is expected to be unveiled during Samsung's Feb. 11 Unpacked event in San Francisco.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.