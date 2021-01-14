All the Samsung Galaxy S21 specs, confirmed: 120Hz display, battery, price and more

Angela Lang/CNET

Samsung officially revealed its latest Galaxy S21 phone on Thursday, at the 2021 Samsung Unpacked event on the last day of CES. The flagship phone costs less than its predecessors, starting at $800 (£769, AU$1,249), and includes new camera and video features, along with 5G. They will hit stores Jan. 29.

The Galaxy S21 phones follow the release of several other Galaxy phones in 2020, including the $100 Galaxy A01, the $600 Galaxy S20 FE, the $1,000 Galaxy S20 and the $2,000 Galaxy Z Fold 2. The price of the S21 likely dropped from last year after Samsung struggled to sell its pricey smartphones during the pandemic, and lost ground to Huawei and Apple.

Samsung launched three different S21 models, but the specs showed off today were not a surprise: An extensive leak from Android Police gave almost the entire spec sheet for all three phones, and promotional slides released by tipster Evan Blass confirmed most of those details.

Here's every spec from the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, confirmed at Samsung Unpacked today.

Galaxy S21

Price: $800 (£769, AU$1,249)

Size: 6.2 inches

Colors: Phantom violet, phantom pink, phantom gray and phantom white

Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120Hz

Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

CPU: Snapdragon 888

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Rear camera: Ultrawide: 12 megapixels; main: 12MP; telephoto: 64MP

Galaxy S21 Plus

Price: $1,000 (£949, AU$1,549)

Size: 6.7 inches

Colors: Phantom silver, phantom black and phantom violet

Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120Hz

Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

CPU: Snapdragon 888

Battery: 4,800 mAh

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Rear camera: Ultrawide: 12MP; Main: 12MP; Telephoto: 64MP

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Price: $1,200 (£1,329, AU$1,849)

Size: 6.8 inches

Colors: Phantom black and phantom silver

Display: FHD+ LTPS, 120Hz

Software: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

CPU: Snapdragon 888

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1

Rear camera: Ultrawide: 12MP; Main: 108MP, Gen 2 sensor; 3x optical: 10MP; 10x optical: 10MP

The S21 Ultra model comes with support for the S Pen, or the old Note stylus (though it does not fully replace the Galaxy Note line). However, the S Pen is sold separately for $40.