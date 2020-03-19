Every concert you can live stream on March 19, 2020 during the coronavirus outbreak

Jonathan Daniel / Staff/ Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancellation of large gatherings like NCAA's March Madness and concerts.

More artists are still trying to provide experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. Here are all the shows you can stream now:

Thursday, March 19th live streaming concerts

Luck Reunion

The annual Luck Reunion festival (set for March 19) was canceled due to coronavirus. So Willie Nelson is taking it digital. Luck Presents: 'Til Further Notice will begin Thursday at 7 pm ET. Confirmed performances include Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Lucinda Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jewel, Micah and Lukas Nelson, Devon Gilfillian, Thomas Csorba, Tami Nelson, Sunny War, Ian Ferguson, Tre Burt, David Ramirez, Katie Pruitt, Nikki Lane, Early James, Paul Cauthen, Randy Houser and more

When: 7 PM ET

7 PM ET Where: Luck Reunion

Jason Anderson

Jason Anderson is live streaming performances every night at 8 pm ET on his Instagram, and Friday's stream will be a full performance of Jason's album Restless, which comes out on vinyl via Salinas Records that day.

When: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET Where: Instagram

Waxahatchee

Ahead of her new album Saint Cloud's March 27 release, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee will perform on Instagram at 9 pm EST, joined by her musician partner Kevin Morby. She released her fittingly titled new single "Can't Do Much" on March 17.

When: 9 pm EST

9 pm EST Where: on Instagram

R. Diamond / Getty Images

Indigo Girls

The folk duo will stream a performance on Facebook Live at 6 pm ET, "playing a low key, homegrown set of songs" and taking questions from fans. Call it "Closer to Fine" — but not too close!

When: 6 pm ET

6 pm ET Where: Facebook

Color Collage

Color Collage via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 11:30 am ET

11:30 am ET Where: YouTube

The Kryptonite Sparks

The Kryptonite Sparks via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 11:30 am ET

11:30 am ET Where: YouTube

Olivia K

Olivia K via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 12:30 pm ET

12:30 pm ET Where: YouTube

JoJo

JoJo via Billboard Live

When: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET Where: Facebook

Robert Earl Keen

Robert Earl Keen via Jam In the Van

When: 1 pm ET

1 pm ET Where: YouTube

Markus Gardeweg vs Tom Shark

Markus Gardeweg vs Tom Shark via DJ Delivery Service

When: 1 pm ET

1 pm ET Where: YouTube

SOFI TUKKER

SOFI TUKKER

When: 1 pm ET

1 pm ET Where: Facebook

Shark Swimmer

Shark Swimmer via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 1:30 pm ET

1:30 pm ET Where: YouTube

Dead Tooth

Dead Tooth via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 1:30 pm ET

1:30 pm ET Where: YouTube

Shadow Monster

Shadow Monster via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 2 pm ET

2 pm ET Where: YouTube

The Black Madonna

The Black Madonna via Boiler Room

When: 2 pm ET

2 pm ET Where: YouTube

Malmö Symphony Orchestra with Robert Trevino

Malmö Symphony Orchestra with Robert Trevino

When: 2 pm ET

2 pm ET Where: YouTube

Yella Belly

Yella Belly via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 2:30 pm ET

2:30 pm ET Where: YouTube

Armin Van Buuren

Armin Van Buuren at A State of Trance

When: 3 pm ET

3 pm ET Where: YouTube

Vienna State Opera: Falstaff

Vienna State Opera: Falstaff from Vienna, Austria

When: 3 pm ET

3 pm ET Where: Wiener Staatsoper

Coltura

Coltura via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 3 pm ET

3 pm ET Where: YouTube

Atlas Engine

Atlas Engine via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET Where: YouTube

Prince Johnny

Prince Johnny via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 4 pm ET

4 pm ET Where: YouTube

Erik Slick

Erik Slick

When: 4:11 pm ET

4:11 pm ET Where: Instagram

Nathan Graham

Nathan Graham from Midnight North from Marin, CA

When: 4:20 pm ET

4:20 pm ET Where: Facebook

Climates

Climates via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 4:30 pm ET

4:30 pm ET Where: YouTube

Siv Disa

Siv Disa via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 5 pm ET

5 pm ET Where: YouTube

Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

David Foster and Katharine McPhee: Broadway Themed Live Stream from Malibu, CA

When: 5:30 pm ET

5:30 pm ET Where: Instagram

Lukka

Lukka via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 6 pm ET

6 pm ET Where: YouTube

Melissa Ethridge

Melissa Ethridge

When: 6 pm ET

6 pm ET Where: Facebook

Dalex

Dalex

When: 7 pm ET

7 pm ET Where: YouTube

Abby Feldman

Abby Feldman via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 7 pm ET

7 pm ET Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard

Ben Gibbard - Live From Home

When: 7 pm ET

7 pm ET Where: YouTube

ALO guitarist Dan "Lebo" Lebowitz

ALO guitarist Dan "Lebo" Lebowitz will perform an intimate acoustic set from his California home

When: 7 pm ET

7 pm ET Where: Facebook and Instagram

The Metropolitan Opera

The Metropolitan Opera presents "Nightly Met Opera Streams" Verdi La traviata from NYC

When: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET Where: The Metropolitan Opera

Nowadays

Nowadays: Jasmine Infinity & Gia from Brooklyn, NY

When: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET Where: Nowadays

Sam Rae

Sam Rae, cellist for folk singer Brandi Carlile

When: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET Where: Instagram

DJ Afterthought

DJ Afterthought benefit from Pittsburgh, PA

When: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET Where: Facebook

Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey, & Grant-Lee Phillips

Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey, & Grant-Lee Phillips via StageIt

When: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET Where: StageIt

Goldilocks

Goldilocks via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK

When: 8:30 pm ET

8:30 pm ET Where: YouTube

Automatic, Fat Tony, Froth, Monde UFO and Slaughterhouse

Automatic, Fat Tony, Froth, Monde UFO and Slaughterhouse

When: 8:45 pm ET

8:45 pm ET Where: Instagram

Renee Goust

Renee Goust

When: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET Where: YouTube

Claire Rousay

Claire Rousay

When: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET Where: YouTube

The Boilermaker Jazz Band

The Boilermaker Jazz Band - Living Room Live from Pittsburgh, PA

When: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET Where: Facebook

Nadia Sirota's Living Music

Nadia Sirota's Living Music: Timo Andres, Nathalie Joachim, Gabriel Cabezas

When: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET Where: Facebook Live

Trevor Dubois

When: 9 pm ET

9 pm ET Where: Instagram

Raye Zaragoza

Raye Zaragoza via StageIt

When: 10 pm ET

10 pm ET Where: StageIt

Janiva Magness

Janiva Magness

When: 10:30 pm ET

10:30 pm ET Where: Facebook

Distant Cousins

Distant Cousins from Los Angeles, CA

When: 11 pm ET

11 pm ET Where: Instagram

Friday, March 20th live streaming concerts

Ultra Music Festival

One of the first festivals to cancel because of the coronavirus, Ultra will present the Ultra Virtual Audio Festival on SiriusXM's UMF Radio, featuring exclusive sets by Major Lazer, Afrojack, and Martin Garrix.



SiriusXM's UMF Radio channel will launch on Friday, March 20 at 5:00 pm ET and will air through Monday, March 23 on channel 52, on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app. The limited-run channel will also highlight past live DJ sets from previous Ultra Music Festival performances that have aired live on SiriusXM. Past sets from DJs, including Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello with special guest Roddy Ricch, Zedd, and Carl Cox, will broadcast throughout the weekend.

When: 5 pm ET

5 pm ET Where: SiriusXM

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Erykah Badu: Miss Badu

Erykah Badu: Miss Badu is hosting an "interactive experiment," a.k.a. a live concert series from her bedroom . Fans can pay $1 to watch and will get to vote on songs she'll perform. "We gone pull it off. We gone be calm. You gone help me make it happen," she wrote, noting that the time on Friday and details will be announced soon.

When: TBD

TBD Where: Instagram

The Thrill is Gone: A Tribute to B.B. King

The Thrill is Gone: A Tribute to B.B. King: This is a stream from a previous show on Feb. 16 from Relix at The Capitol Theatre featuring some of music's greatest Blues and Rock legends celebrating the legendary king of Blues, B.B. King including Ann Wilson, Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks, Ivan Neville, David Hidalgo, John Scofield, Little Steven, Robert Randolph, Ann Wilson, Robert Randolph, Susan Tedeschi and Warren Haynes.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, CA

When: 5:30 pm ET

5:30 pm ET Where: Instagram

Melissa Ethridge

Melissa Ethridge

When: 6 pm ET

6 pm ET Where: Facebook

William Lederer

William Lederer from Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath, Maine

When: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET Where: Facebook

Christian McBride

Christian McBride: A listening party of McCoy Tiner from Montclair, NJ

When: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET Where: Instagram

Nowadays

Nowadays: Aurora Halal and DJ Python from Brooklyn, NY