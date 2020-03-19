Every concert you can live stream on March 19, 2020 during the coronavirus outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US government have encouraged social distancing to slow the spread of the sickness. This has led to the cancellation of large gatherings like NCAA's March Madness and concerts.
More artists are still trying to provide experiences for fans without sacrificing safety. Here are all the shows you can stream now:
Thursday, March 19th live streaming concerts
Luck Reunion
The annual Luck Reunion festival (set for March 19) was canceled due to coronavirus. So Willie Nelson is taking it digital. Luck Presents: 'Til Further Notice will begin Thursday at 7 pm ET. Confirmed performances include Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Edie Brickell, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Lucinda Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jewel, Micah and Lukas Nelson, Devon Gilfillian, Thomas Csorba, Tami Nelson, Sunny War, Ian Ferguson, Tre Burt, David Ramirez, Katie Pruitt, Nikki Lane, Early James, Paul Cauthen, Randy Houser and more
- When: 7 PM ET
- Where: Luck Reunion
Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson is live streaming performances every night at 8 pm ET on his Instagram, and Friday's stream will be a full performance of Jason's album Restless, which comes out on vinyl via Salinas Records that day.
- When: 8 pm ET
- Where: Instagram
Waxahatchee
Ahead of her new album Saint Cloud's March 27 release, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee will perform on Instagram at 9 pm EST, joined by her musician partner Kevin Morby. She released her fittingly titled new single "Can't Do Much" on March 17.
- When: 9 pm EST
- Where: on Instagram
Indigo Girls
The folk duo will stream a performance on Facebook Live at 6 pm ET, "playing a low key, homegrown set of songs" and taking questions from fans. Call it "Closer to Fine" — but not too close!
- When: 6 pm ET
- Where: Facebook
Color Collage
Color Collage via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 11:30 am ET
- Where: YouTube
The Kryptonite Sparks
The Kryptonite Sparks via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 11:30 am ET
- Where: YouTube
Olivia K
Olivia K via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 12:30 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
JoJo
JoJo via Billboard Live
- When: 1:00 pm ET
- Where: Facebook
Robert Earl Keen
Robert Earl Keen via Jam In the Van
- When: 1 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Markus Gardeweg vs Tom Shark
Markus Gardeweg vs Tom Shark via DJ Delivery Service
- When: 1 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
SOFI TUKKER
SOFI TUKKER
- When: 1 pm ET
- Where: Facebook
Shark Swimmer
Shark Swimmer via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 1:30 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Dead Tooth
Dead Tooth via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 1:30 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Shadow Monster
Shadow Monster via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 2 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
The Black Madonna
The Black Madonna via Boiler Room
- When: 2 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Malmö Symphony Orchestra with Robert Trevino
Malmö Symphony Orchestra with Robert Trevino
- When: 2 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Yella Belly
Yella Belly via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 2:30 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Armin Van Buuren
Armin Van Buuren at A State of Trance
- When: 3 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Vienna State Opera: Falstaff
Vienna State Opera: Falstaff from Vienna, Austria
- When: 3 pm ET
- Where: Wiener Staatsoper
Coltura
Coltura via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 3 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Atlas Engine
Atlas Engine via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 3:30 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Prince Johnny
Prince Johnny via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 4 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Erik Slick
Erik Slick
- When: 4:11 pm ET
- Where: Instagram
Nathan Graham
Nathan Graham from Midnight North from Marin, CA
- When: 4:20 pm ET
- Where: Facebook
Climates
Climates via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 4:30 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Siv Disa
Siv Disa via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 5 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
David Foster and Katharine McPhee
David Foster and Katharine McPhee: Broadway Themed Live Stream from Malibu, CA
- When: 5:30 pm ET
- Where: Instagram
Lukka
Lukka via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 6 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Melissa Ethridge
Melissa Ethridge
- When: 6 pm ET
- Where: Facebook
Dalex
Dalex
- When: 7 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Abby Feldman
Abby Feldman via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 7 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Ben Gibbard
Ben Gibbard - Live From Home
- When: 7 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
ALO guitarist Dan "Lebo" Lebowitz
ALO guitarist Dan "Lebo" Lebowitz will perform an intimate acoustic set from his California home
The Metropolitan Opera
The Metropolitan Opera presents "Nightly Met Opera Streams" Verdi La traviata from NYC
- When: 7:30 pm ET
- Where: The Metropolitan Opera
Nowadays
Nowadays: Jasmine Infinity & Gia from Brooklyn, NY
- When: 8 pm ET
- Where: Nowadays
Sam Rae
Sam Rae, cellist for folk singer Brandi Carlile
- When: 8 pm ET
- Where: Instagram
DJ Afterthought
DJ Afterthought benefit from Pittsburgh, PA
- When: 8 pm ET
- Where: Facebook
Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey, & Grant-Lee Phillips
Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey, & Grant-Lee Phillips via StageIt
- When: 8 pm ET
- Where: StageIt
Goldilocks
Goldilocks via Left Bank Live from Liverpool, UK
- When: 8:30 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Automatic, Fat Tony, Froth, Monde UFO and Slaughterhouse
Automatic, Fat Tony, Froth, Monde UFO and Slaughterhouse
- When: 8:45 pm ET
- Where: Instagram
Renee Goust
Renee Goust
- When: 9 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
Claire Rousay
Claire Rousay
- When: 9 pm ET
- Where: YouTube
The Boilermaker Jazz Band
The Boilermaker Jazz Band - Living Room Live from Pittsburgh, PA
- When: 9 pm ET
- Where: Facebook
Nadia Sirota's Living Music
Nadia Sirota's Living Music: Timo Andres, Nathalie Joachim, Gabriel Cabezas
- When: 9 pm ET
- Where: Facebook Live
Trevor Dubois
- When: 9 pm ET
- Where: Instagram
Raye Zaragoza
Raye Zaragoza via StageIt
- When: 10 pm ET
- Where: StageIt
Janiva Magness
Janiva Magness
- When: 10:30 pm ET
- Where: Facebook
Distant Cousins
Distant Cousins from Los Angeles, CA
- When: 11 pm ET
- Where: Instagram
Friday, March 20th live streaming concerts
Ultra Music Festival
One of the first festivals to cancel because of the coronavirus, Ultra will present the Ultra Virtual Audio Festival on SiriusXM's UMF Radio, featuring exclusive sets by Major Lazer, Afrojack, and Martin Garrix.
SiriusXM's UMF Radio channel will launch on Friday, March 20 at 5:00 pm ET and will air through Monday, March 23 on channel 52, on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app. The limited-run channel will also highlight past live DJ sets from previous Ultra Music Festival performances that have aired live on SiriusXM. Past sets from DJs, including Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello with special guest Roddy Ricch, Zedd, and Carl Cox, will broadcast throughout the weekend.
- When: 5 pm ET
- Where: SiriusXM
Erykah Badu: Miss Badu
Erykah Badu: Miss Badu is hosting an "interactive experiment," a.k.a. a live concert series from her bedroom . Fans can pay $1 to watch and will get to vote on songs she'll perform. "We gone pull it off. We gone be calm. You gone help me make it happen," she wrote, noting that the time on Friday and details will be announced soon.
- When: TBD
- Where: Instagram
The Thrill is Gone: A Tribute to B.B. King
The Thrill is Gone: A Tribute to B.B. King: This is a stream from a previous show on Feb. 16 from Relix at The Capitol Theatre featuring some of music's greatest Blues and Rock legends celebrating the legendary king of Blues, B.B. King including Ann Wilson, Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks, Ivan Neville, David Hidalgo, John Scofield, Little Steven, Robert Randolph, Ann Wilson, Robert Randolph, Susan Tedeschi and Warren Haynes.
- When: TBD
- Where: Livestream.com
David Foster and Katharine McPhee
David Foster and Katharine McPhee from Malibu, CA
- When: 5:30 pm ET
- Where: Instagram
Melissa Ethridge
Melissa Ethridge
- When: 6 pm ET
- Where: Facebook
William Lederer
William Lederer from Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath, Maine
- When: 7:30 pm ET
- Where: Facebook
Christian McBride
Christian McBride: A listening party of McCoy Tiner from Montclair, NJ
- When: 8 pm ET
- Where: Instagram
Nowadays
Nowadays: Aurora Halal and DJ Python from Brooklyn, NY
- When: 8 pm ET
- Where: Nowadays
