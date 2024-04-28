Stock Up on Delicious Coffee Today at Staples K-Cup Pod Sale

Coffee is the engine that keeps many of us running, so it's always a great idea to keep extras handy so you never run out of caffeinated goodness. If you own a Keurig and enjoy saving money, then now is a great time to take advantage of K-Cup Pod sale at Staples in celebration of their 38th year of business. Discounts vary depending on the coffee brand and amount of pods in the box, but they can be as much as $30 per box.

K-Cup pods are a practical way to get a single cup of coffee, but boxes of these pods start at roughly $11 for 24 pods. With this Staples sale, you'll save money on these pods and on coffee outings that cost much more than making your own home or office brew.

Examples of some of these discounts include:

In addition to these discounts, you can save money by purchasing automatic restocks of your chosen coffee pods. Act now to get these discounts.