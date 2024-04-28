Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Final Day to Shop Deals on Top Tech, Major Appliances and More
Today is the final day of Best Buy's massive three-day sale. Shop now to save big on everything from TVs and headphones to refrigerators and dishwashers.
All good things must come to an end, including Best Buy's huge three-day sale event. The sale kicked off on April 26 and today, April 28, is the final day to take advantage of some significant savings. There are currently tempting deals on tech gadgets, home goods and more. If you're in the market for a device upgrade or a fresh set of appliances, now's a fine time to shop. With Apple, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and many more in the mix, it's an opportunity to score savings on items from big-name brands, too. Again, today is the final day of the sale, so be sure to nab anything you want before prices go back to normal.
To lend a hand, we've gone through the sale and picked out some of the best offers. We're also rounding up the top TV deals from the Best Buy sale.
It's hard to beat the picture quality of an OLED screen, and when it comes to premium TVs, you can't beat the LG OLED C3. If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema experience, one of our favorite TVs is discounted in Best Buy's sale across a range of sizes.
This QN900C QLED 8K smart TV is one of the brightest TVs ever released by Samsung. It has a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. Samsung also claims this TV has improved image quality, better local dimming, 14-bit processing, AI upscaling, auto HDR remastering and anti-reflective technology.
Whether you've recently moved house or you're persevering with some old appliances that are long overdue a replacement, Best Buy's sale has got you covered when it comes to major appliance savings. Everything from refrigerators and microwaves to dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, washers and dryers are discounted by up to 40%.
These Ring security cameras are weather proof, which works perfectly for placing them outside. It uses a rechargeable battery that is built into the camera. This camera has 720p live video streaming and motion-sensing capabilities.
This sixth-gen iPad Mini model has 64GB of storage. It also has cellular capabilities, meaning it works with a 5G carrier plan to stay connected wherever you go by using cellular data. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it easy to take on the go compared to other models. It has a fast A15 processor, an upgraded USB-C port, Touch ID and a lengthy battery life.
Apple's over-ear headphones offer top notch sound and noise cancelation but they comes at a hefty price. Luckily, if you've been eyeing the AirPods Max, you can snag select colors for $50 off during this sale. Our experts love the AirPods Max and at $500, they're definitely worth considering.
This three-in-one device by Shark features an air purifier, heater, and fan. This way you can everything you need in one place. The purifier covers up to 1,000 square feet, making it great for large spaces. The heater and fan modes are purified as well. It also tracks and adjusts automatically, making this a hands-free experience.
This machine is used to make sparkling water in the comfort of your own home. It comes with the Art sparkling water maker machine, the quick connect 60-liter CO2 Cylinder and a 1-liter dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle. All you need to bring is the water
This De'Longhi Dinamica Plus is a fully automatic espresso machine with a built-in grinder that can make 16 different, customizable drinks. It connects to an app on your phone that lets you personalize settings to get your preferred brew.
More great deals at Best Buy:
- Samsung 43-inch Q60C QLED 4K smart TV: $480 (save $50)
- Apple Pencil (USB-C): $69 (save $10)
- Hisense PL1 X-Fusion projector: $2,000 (save $500)
- Up to 66% on select video games
- Homedics Shiatsu foot bath with heat boost: $89 (save $51)
- Greenworks lawn mower, string trimmer and leaf blower combo: $700 (save $400)
- Beats Studio Buds Plus earbuds: $130 (save $40)
- Philips Hue A19 smart LED starter kit: $120 (save $50)
- Arlo Pro 5S indoor/outdoor security camera bundle: $400 (save $300)
- Heybike Mars 2.0 foldable e-bike: $999 (save $500)
- Bissel CrossWave Pet Pro all-in-one multi-surface cleaner: $230 (save $100)
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight: $200 (save $80)
- Greenworks 80-volt lawn bundle: $700 (save $400)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $270 (save $80)
- LG 43-inch UQ75 Series 4K smart TV: $260 (save $20)
- Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 digital air fry oven: $150 (save $70)
- LG smart refrigerator with Mirror InstaView: $2,800 (save $800, plus get a $300 Best Buy gift card)
- Frigidaire Gallery 30-inch electric cooktop: $900 (save $1,100)
- LG DLEX4000W stackable smart electric dryer: $800 (save $300)
- Whirlpool over-the-range microwave: $200 (save $160)
- Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K smart TV: $500 (save $150)
- GE three-rack dishwasher: $480 (save $270)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 (save $200)
- Bose QuietComfort earbuds: $189 (save $90)
Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 countertop indoor grill: $170 (save $110)
Some of the items listed may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so if you've been considering signing up, now might be a great time to do so. While those subscriptions are paid accounts, the money you make back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year can be worth it, especially if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, such as free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows.
For more device savings, we've rounded up the best phone deals, laptop deals and TV deals to help you keep more money in your pocket.