Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Final Day to Shop Deals on Top Tech, Major Appliances and More

Today is the final day of Best Buy's massive three-day sale. Shop now to save big on everything from TVs and headphones to refrigerators and dishwashers.

The LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED evo 4K webOS TV is displayed against a gradient pink, red and orange background.
LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED smart TV: $1,500
samsung-65-class-qn900c-neo-qled-8k-smart-tizen-tv.png
Samsung 65-inch QN900C QLED 8K TV: $3,000
best-buy-appliance-sale
Major appliances sale
ring-stick-up-2pk-camera.png
Ring Stick Up Camera (2-pack): $140
apple-ipad-mini-latest-model-with-wi-fi-64gb.png
Apple iPad Mini (6th gen): $400
Apple AirPods Max in Space Gray.
Apple AirPods Max: $500
shark-3-in-1-max-air-purifier-heater-fan.png
Shark Air Purifier Max 3-in-1: $300
sodastream-art-sparkling-water-maker.png
SodaStream Art sparkling water maker: $90
delonghi-dinamica-plus-espresso-machine-with-built-in-grinder.png
De'Longhi Dinamica Plus espresso machine: $1,300
All good things must come to an end, including Best Buy's huge three-day sale event. The sale kicked off on April 26 and today, April 28, is the final day to take advantage of some significant savings. There are currently tempting deals on tech gadgets, home goods and more. If you're in the market for a device upgrade or a fresh set of appliances, now's a fine time to shop. With Apple, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and many more in the mix, it's an opportunity to score savings on items from big-name brands, too. Again, today is the final day of the sale, so be sure to nab anything you want before prices go back to normal.

To lend a hand, we've gone through the sale and picked out some of the best offers. We're also rounding up the top TV deals from the Best Buy sale
LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED smart TV: $1,500

It's hard to beat the picture quality of an OLED screen, and when it comes to premium TVs, you can't beat the LG OLED C3. If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema experience, one of our favorite TVs is discounted in Best Buy's sale across a range of sizes.

Samsung 65-inch QN900C QLED 8K TV: $3,000

Save $1,000

This QN900C QLED 8K smart TV is one of the brightest TVs ever released by Samsung. It has a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. Samsung also claims this TV has improved image quality, better local dimming, 14-bit processing, AI upscaling, auto HDR remastering and anti-reflective technology.

Major appliances sale

Whether you've recently moved house or you're persevering with some old appliances that are long overdue a replacement, Best Buy's sale has got you covered when it comes to major appliance savings. Everything from refrigerators and microwaves to dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, washers and dryers are discounted by up to 40%.

Ring Stick Up Camera (2-pack): $140

Save $60

These Ring security cameras are weather proof, which works perfectly for placing them outside. It uses a rechargeable battery that is built into the camera. This camera has 720p live video streaming and motion-sensing capabilities.

Apple iPad Mini (6th gen): $400

Save $100

This sixth-gen iPad Mini model has 64GB of storage. It also has cellular capabilities, meaning it works with a 5G carrier plan to stay connected wherever you go by using cellular data. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it  easy to take on the go compared to other models. It has a fast A15 processor, an upgraded USB-C port, Touch ID and a lengthy battery life.

Apple AirPods Max: $500

Save $50

Battery Life Rated up to 20 hoursNoise Canceling Yes (ANC)Multipoint NoHeadphone Type Over-ear wireless headphonesWater-Resistant No IP rating

Apple's over-ear headphones offer top notch sound and noise cancelation but they comes at a hefty price. Luckily, if you've been eyeing the AirPods Max, you can snag select colors for $50 off during this sale. Our experts love the AirPods Max and at $500, they're definitely worth considering.

Read our Apple AirPods Max review.

Shark Air Purifier Max 3-in-1: $300

Save $150

This three-in-one device by Shark features an air purifier, heater, and fan. This way you can everything you need in one place. The purifier covers up to 1,000 square feet, making it great for large spaces. The heater and fan modes are purified as well. It also tracks and adjusts automatically, making this a hands-free experience. 

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker: $90

Save $60

This machine is used to make sparkling water in the comfort of your own home. It comes with the Art sparkling water maker machine, the quick connect 60-liter CO2 Cylinder and a 1-liter dishwasher-safe carbonating bottle. All you need to bring is the water

De'Longhi Dinamica Plus espresso machine: $1,300

Save $200

This De'Longhi Dinamica Plus is a fully automatic espresso machine with a built-in grinder that can make 16 different, customizable drinks. It connects to an app on your phone that lets you personalize settings to get your preferred brew.

More great deals at Best Buy:

Some of the items listed may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so if you've been considering signing up, now might be a great time to do so. While those subscriptions are paid accounts, the money you make back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year can be worth it, especially if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, such as free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows. 

For more device savings, we've rounded up the best phone dealslaptop deals and TV deals to help you keep more money in your pocket.      

