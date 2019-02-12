CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile Accessories

Apple may release AirPods 2 on March 29... or not

Two rumors speculate that Apple's AirPods 2 may launch in either March or later this fall.

apple-airpods-2016-025.jpg

The original AirPods and charging case.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's update to its wireless earbuds, which are expected to be called the AirPods 2, is due for an update since its original launch in 2016. While the general consensus expects Apple to unveil them in September, a new rumor reports that they may come much sooner, on March 29.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple AirPods could get wireless charging, Amazon Prime's...
1:22

The Greek news site iPhone Hellas predicts that Apple will announce the AirPods 2 to coincide with its launch of a more budget-friendly iPad and an updated iPad Mini (both of which are also rumored, unconfirmed devices). In addition, the site reports that the AirPods 2 will feature voice recognition support for its digital assistant Siri, and its case will have wireless charging capabilities.

Meanwhile, popular tech leaker @OnLeaks sites a "reliable source" that the AirPods 2 will launch in the fall instead and come in new colors. This date would also be consistent with the first AirPods' December debut. As for the wireless charging rumors, @OnLeaks predicts that Apple will sell it soon, but that will ship with the first AirPods instead.

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Apple

Next Article: With smart sneakers, privacy risks take a great leap