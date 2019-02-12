Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's update to its wireless earbuds, which are expected to be called the AirPods 2, is due for an update since its original launch in 2016. While the general consensus expects Apple to unveil them in September, a new rumor reports that they may come much sooner, on March 29.

The Greek news site iPhone Hellas predicts that Apple will announce the AirPods 2 to coincide with its launch of a more budget-friendly iPad and an updated iPad Mini (both of which are also rumored, unconfirmed devices). In addition, the site reports that the AirPods 2 will feature voice recognition support for its digital assistant Siri, and its case will have wireless charging capabilities.

Some #AirPods2 details I got from a new and yet unconfirmed but seemingly reliable source. Thus, I can't vouch these at 100%...

- New wireless charging #AirPods Case to be launched soon BUT shipped with current AirPods

- Brand new AirPods + new color(s) likely unveiled this fall pic.twitter.com/eNYom3Xys6 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) February 12, 2019

Meanwhile, popular tech leaker @OnLeaks sites a "reliable source" that the AirPods 2 will launch in the fall instead and come in new colors. This date would also be consistent with the first AirPods' December debut. As for the wireless charging rumors, @OnLeaks predicts that Apple will sell it soon, but that will ship with the first AirPods instead.

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment.