Ahead of Democratic debate, Apple News offers up a guide to the candidates

In case this somehow got by you, there are a lot of people running for president in the 2020 election. In fact, there are more than 20 Democratic candidates. That's a lot of politicians to weed through, but there's help: Apple News on Wednesday released a guide to the candidates.
The guide, which coincides with two Democratic debates this week, focuses on the 20 candidates participating in those debates. Readers can "learn about a candidate's biography and experience, notable moments and quotes, current position on key issues, as well as videos, photos and recent coverage from trusted news sources," Apple said.
The guide will also offer video from the debates, as well as updates and fact-checking.
