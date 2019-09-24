Adobe Fresco drawing and painting app is out on iPad

Sarah Tew/CNET

Adobe's new painting and drawing app, Fresco, is out. While there are other similar apps out there, the Photoshop maker says it designed the program to have a natural feel and be easy for anyone to pick up.

Adobe Fresco is currently available in the Apple App Store for the iPad, and it's free ... kind of. Those with certain Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions can use the app for no additional cost. Non-subscribers can try out the free edition, which as limited features such as fewer brushes and limits on exporting finished artwork. For anyone who wants Fresco on its own, they'll need to pay $9.99 a month. However, there's a promotion until Dec. 31 that will give customers six months free.

Known initially as Project Gemini, Adobe used its creative artificial intelligence, called Sensei, to create "live brushes" that perform realistically. This means brush strokes using oil or watercolor paints flow have realistic physics and can blend into each other.

Fresco also works with Photoshop letting users transfer files between the two apps seamlessly.