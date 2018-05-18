A royal-wedding commemorative iPhone X as costly as the event

If you were worried there would be no way to combine your love of Apple products with your zealous following of all things royal-wedding related, fear not: Purveyor of golden Apple products, Goldgenie, has got you covered with its limited-edition 24-carat gold iPhone X engraved with Harry and Meghan.
Not just the couple, either -- on the iPhone X Diamond Cluster Royal Wedding Edition the Apple logo sports diamonds. If its $4,600 (£3,600, directly converted AU$6,100) price is a little too deep for your pockets, you can buy the cheaper iPhone X Elite Royal Wedding Edition for a mere $4,000 (£3,100, directly converted AU$5,300). But it's the royal wedding. Do you really want to skimp?
Act now; there are only 99 of each edition and they're sure to go quickly. You can even pay in cryptocurrency.
