9 great reads from CNET this week

As a long year winds down, we could all use something to smile about. Well, for starters we have an effective coronavirus vaccine, and it's on the way across the country, starting with the people who need it most. Developed in record time, it's a technological breakthrough that also bodes well for future vaccines.
Closer at hand for a lot of us is a big blockbuster movie that'll be in theaters and streaming starting on Christmas Day: Wonder Woman 1984. In his review, CNET's Sean Keane says the movie is a spectacular sequel, "with eye-popping action scenes, vivid settings and a positive message that's a breath of fresh air."
And how's this for positive vibes: The year 2021 could be when 5G finally becomes an everyday reality for the masses, and at a reasonable cost. No, really.
Our stories on those topics are among the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go, these are the stories you don't want to miss:
COVID-19 vaccines are safe, even if long-term data is lacking
Vaccines have been developed in record time, but medical experts say there's been no skimping on safety.
5G will start to live up to its hype in 2021 -- for real this time
The technology's coverage will be broader. Devices will be cheaper. And we might start seeing applications that tap into 5G's benefits.
The best video games of 2020: CNET's favorite titles of the year
A year filled with Ghosts, Hades and Fall Guys.
Wonder Woman 1984 review: Gal Gadot's return is a wild, neon-injected thrill ride
Spoiler-free: Diana Prince's second outing has a strong emotional core and wild action scenes, even if it feels a little long.
Big Tech spent billions on sparkling new offices. Now they're nearly empty
The coronavirus pandemic has pushed most techies to work from home. Here's what happens when it's over.
Bugatti Baby II first drive review: The most fun I've ever had on four wheels
Though it may be meant for children, this electric pint-size Bug will put a smile on any enthusiast's face.
2020 was a year without Marvel heroes. Do we need them back?
In a year defined by pandemic, TV saved the day.
As Hollywood and tech look to boost diversity, accessibility is finally having its moment
Studios and tech giants have ramped up efforts to include people with disabilities, but the work's just begun.
2021 could mark a reset in the frosty US-EU tech relationship
Hopes are high in Europe that common ground might be found with the Biden administration on privacy, data, regulation, taxation and China.