9 great reads from CNET this week

As a long year winds down, we could all use something to smile about. Well, for starters we have an effective coronavirus vaccine, and it's on the way across the country, starting with the people who need it most. Developed in record time, it's a technological breakthrough that also bodes well for future vaccines.

Closer at hand for a lot of us is a big blockbuster movie that'll be in theaters and streaming starting on Christmas Day: Wonder Woman 1984. In his review, CNET's Sean Keane says the movie is a spectacular sequel, "with eye-popping action scenes, vivid settings and a positive message that's a breath of fresh air."

And how's this for positive vibes: The year 2021 could be when 5G finally becomes an everyday reality for the masses, and at a reasonable cost. No, really.

Our stories on those topics are among the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go, these are the stories you don't want to miss:

Vaccines have been developed in record time, but medical experts say there's been no skimping on safety.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The technology's coverage will be broader. Devices will be cheaper. And we might start seeing applications that tap into 5G's benefits.

Logan Moy/CNET

A year filled with Ghosts, Hades and Fall Guys.

Naughty Dog

Spoiler-free: Diana Prince's second outing has a strong emotional core and wild action scenes, even if it feels a little long.

Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed most techies to work from home. Here's what happens when it's over.

Screenshot by CNET

Though it may be meant for children, this electric pint-size Bug will put a smile on any enthusiast's face.

Bugatti

In a year defined by pandemic, TV saved the day.

Marvel Entertainment; screenshot by Joal Ryan/CNET

Studios and tech giants have ramped up efforts to include people with disabilities, but the work's just begun.

Getty Images

Hopes are high in Europe that common ground might be found with the Biden administration on privacy, data, regulation, taxation and China.

Emmanuel Dunand/Getty Images