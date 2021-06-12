9 great reads from CNET this week: Apple iOS 15, Xbox, Ring and more

This week started off with a whole lot of Apple, which used its WWDC events to talk directly to developers working on software for Macs, iPhones, iPads and so on -- but also indirectly to everyone who uses those devices. We learned a lot about iOS 15, MacOS Monterey, WatchOS 8, new privacy tools and more.
Developer betas of all Apple OS upgrades are now available, but the general public will have to wait for public betas to start in July, with wide releases likely coming in the fall. In the meantime, we've got you covered with absolutely everything Apple talked about at WWDC and all the features and functions you can look forward to.
We've included two WWDC stories here, among other in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:
Apple hopes iOS 15 can tame the app notification deluge
The average person gets dozens of push notifications each day.
Ahead of E3, Microsoft aims to bring Xbox to billions of players with or without consoles
The tech giant is working on TV software and a streaming device to access Xbox games anywhere with an internet connection.
Gen Z vs. millennials: How they are crushing the generation wars online
Young people have always been the subject of criticism, but what happens when they can talk back?
That UFO report has us thinking all wrong about the military
Commentary: To figure out if aliens, top-secret tech or something else is to blame, we need more data. A lot more.
Apple's new iOS 15 features would be a perfect fit for AR glasses
The company doesn't have a headset yet, but the latest software for iPhones, iPads and Macs keeps laying the groundwork.
Ring's police problem didn't go away. It just got more transparent
Commentary: The Amazon-owned company's new measures won't stop police abuse, but they'll make it easier to track.
Curbside pickup boosts accessibility for people with ADHD and autism
It's more than a COVID-prevention measure. Curbside pickup means I never have to drag myself through a store with a long list again.
Showing off wealth on social media? Get ready for the backlash
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous this is not.
Skater Girl on Netflix a powerful, joyful story of challenging the status quo
The director and lead actors discuss the film about skateboarding in rural India, and the importance of authentic representation and female empowerment.