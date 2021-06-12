9 great reads from CNET this week: Apple iOS 15, Xbox, Ring and more

This week started off with a whole lot of Apple, which used its WWDC events to talk directly to developers working on software for Macs, iPhones, iPads and so on -- but also indirectly to everyone who uses those devices. We learned a lot about iOS 15, MacOS Monterey, WatchOS 8, new privacy tools and more.

Developer betas of all Apple OS upgrades are now available, but the general public will have to wait for public betas to start in July, with wide releases likely coming in the fall. In the meantime, we've got you covered with absolutely everything Apple talked about at WWDC and all the features and functions you can look forward to.

We've included two WWDC stories here, among other in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

The average person gets dozens of push notifications each day.

The tech giant is working on TV software and a streaming device to access Xbox games anywhere with an internet connection.

Young people have always been the subject of criticism, but what happens when they can talk back?

Commentary: To figure out if aliens, top-secret tech or something else is to blame, we need more data. A lot more.

The company doesn't have a headset yet, but the latest software for iPhones, iPads and Macs keeps laying the groundwork.

Commentary: The Amazon-owned company's new measures won't stop police abuse, but they'll make it easier to track.

It's more than a COVID-prevention measure. Curbside pickup means I never have to drag myself through a store with a long list again.

Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous this is not.

The director and lead actors discuss the film about skateboarding in rural India, and the importance of authentic representation and female empowerment.

