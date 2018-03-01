The pride cometh before the fall.

The majority of social media users in the US, a full 59 percent of them, reckon it wouldn't be hard to give up Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and all other social media platforms. That's according to the latest research from PEW.

In other news, 59 percent of gamblers say they have a system.

Only 14 percent of a PEW-conducted survey said it would be "very hard" for them to give up social media use, while 40 percent acknowledged it'd be a problem for them. In 2014, the last time the survey was conducted, only 28 percent of respondents said giving up would be a problem.

PEW Research Centre

The study also found that 74 percent of US Facebook users hit up the platform daily. The majority of Snapchatters and Instagrammers, 63 and 60 percent respectively, say they use those platforms daily too.

Recent years have brought increased concerns about the effects of social media -- including reduced feelings of happiness and increased jealousy -- with Instagram in one study found to be particularly pernicious. Just this week, a study in Germany by health insurance firm DAK found 100,000 teens to be addicted to social media.