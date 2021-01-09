3 cool weekend deals: $21 over-ear ANC headphones, $20 Qi phone mount, $18 hand warmer

If your 2021 plans include a healthier lifestyle, and I hope they do, here's a worthwhile addition to your toolkit: Dr. Michael Gregor's top-rated . (The Google Play Store has it for .) That's the lowest price on record for this edition, which normally sells for $17.

OK, let's jump into today's main deals! The first is another set of too-good-to-be-true headphones. Eager to hear what you think.

Boltune Amazon seller: HooToo-US Price: $21 with on-page $5-off coupon and promo code CCSLC8AF. To paraphrase ol' Henry Ford, you can have cheap headphones in any color you want, as long as it's black. Seriously, look at CNET's list of the best noise-canceling headphones under $100 and you'll see that five out of six are black. Same goes for the $50 Wyze Headphones I wrote about a couple weeks ago. So it's easy to see why my eye was drawn to these Boltune 'phones, a lovely mix of tan leather and silver and white. Oh, and the price: whaaat? $21, including active noise canceling? They can't possibly be any good, can they? I don't know; I haven't tried them. I did test a super inexpensive set of Boltune earbuds a while back, and they were surprisingly good. Meanwhile, these headphones -- which originally sold for as much as $90 -- scored a 4.5-star average rating from over 2,400 buyers. Also of interest: Boltune backs these with a 24-month warranty. Cheapie headphones aren't always reliable, but at least you've got two full years of coverage. Pretty impressive, at least on paper.

Aukey Amazon seller: Aukey Price: $19.49 with on-page 35%-off coupon It's been awhile since I got on my soapbox about using your phone while driving. You shouldn't, of course, but if you need to, say, look at a map or pause your podcast, at least make sure your phone is close to eye level and not down on the seat. In other words, mount it. Aukey's air-vent mount automatically grips your phone when you place it in, while at the same time providing wireless Qi charging to phones that support it (and that don't have a case or grip that interferes with it). For charging, the mount requires a standard USB port. For fast charging, you'll need something more powerful, which few cars offer. Consider adding something like Aukey's dual-port cigarette-lighter charger, currently priced at $14 (minus a 10%-off on-page coupon).

Lifebee Amazon seller: Mengqikeji(shenzhen)you (no, my cat didn't just run across my keyboard -- that's really the seller name) Price: $18 with promo code NWZ5SD9D (works with the pink or green colors) If you often find yourself clutching a mug of coffee just to keep your hands warm, here's a product you might like. It's a rechargeable double-sided warmer that you can slip into a pocket or just hold between your palms. A button toggles between three heat settings; at the lowest, the gizmo can provide warmth for up to eight hours, according to Lifebee. What's more, it can double as a mobile charger: Its 5,200-mAh battery should be able to fully recharge any phone at least once. Not a bad two-fer, if you ask me.

First published earlier this week. It's been updated for the weekend.

