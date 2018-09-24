Sony

As a general rule, I'll sacrifice a bit of audio fidelity in exchange for a great deal on headphones. But not everybody feels the same way. Audiophiles will always pay a premium for the likes of Beats, Bose, Sony and Sennheiser, because they want a premium sound experience. I get it.

For those folks, then, I have two pretty sweet deals. First up: The Sony MDR-XB950B1 extra-bass over-the-ear wireless headphones in blue for $93.99 with promo code CHPSKTXB. Same product at Best Buy: $179.99.

If you like bass -- really, really like bass -- these are the 'phones for you. They're snazzy looking, they run for up to 18 hours on a charge and they thump like few other models. CNET hasn't reviewed them, but some 1,700 Best Buy customers rated them 4.6 stars out of 5.

Enlarge Image Sennheiser

Next up: The Sennheiser PXC 480 active noise-cancelling headphones for $229.95 shipped with promo code CHEAPSKATE. Price pretty much everywhere else: $299.95.

First things first: Although these can fold for easier transport and have an inline microphone for phone calls, they're not wireless. That's how they're able to last a whopping 50 hours on a charge. The battery is used only for the noise-cancelling circuitry.

The cord is removable, however, meaning you can also use the 'phones for non-music purposes, like when you just want to block out office noise and whatnot.

I haven't found many reviews, but the overall consensus here and there seems to be around four stars. If you don't care about wireless but do want a super-luxe headphone at a solid discount, check it out.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!