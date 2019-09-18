CNET también está disponible en español.

1-day Tribit sale at Amazon: Top budget wireless headphones and speakers are cheaper than ever

Some of our favorite budget Bluetooth speakers and headphones are discounted to new lows for the day.

Our top picks

If you're looking for a deal on a cheap portable Bluetooth speaker or headphone, it doesn't get better than this. Tribit, which makes some very decent products at already budget prices, is having a one-day sale on Amazon. These are the lowest prices we've seen on these speakers and headphones. I have tried them all.

Deal price: $27.99 (usually $39.99)

XFree Tune Bluetooth headphones
Sarah Tew/CNET

This top value in over-ear wireless headphones is $12 off. You won't find better sound or build quality for this price in an over-ear wireless headphone.

$28 at Amazon
CNET review

Deal price: $39.19 (usually 55.99)

Tribit MaxSound Plus
Sarah Tew/CNET

I called the the Tribit MaxSound Plus one of the best sounding portable Bluetooth speakers under $60. Today only it's under $40.

$39 at Amazon
CNET review

Deal price: $48.99 (usually $69.99)

Tribit StormBox
Sarah Tew/CNET

This speaker reminds me of a cross between a JBL Flip speaker and a UE Boom speaker. I think the MaxSound Plus sounds a little better but this speaker has the better design. It's $20 off.

$49 at Amazon

Deal price: $23.09 (usually $32.99)

Tribit XSound Go
Sarah Tew/CNET

Until the larger MaxSound Plus came out, this was among my favorite budget mini Bluetooth speakers. It doesn't have as much bass as the MaxSound Plus, but it's a very good little speaker that's a real bargain at $23.09 or $10 off.

$23 at Amazon
CNET review

Deal price: $32.19 (usually $45.99)

Tribit X1 true wireless earbuds
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're looking to take a flyer on a pair of cheap true wireless earphones, the X1 is a good bet. If you get a good fit (tight seal) it sounds quite decent for the money. With all these in-ear true wireless earphones, the fit is the key and these guys will fit some people better than others. It's also worth noting that the battery life isn't great at around 3 hours. But the charging case is compact and they only cost $32.19 today.

$32 at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: Tribit XFree Tune: A cheap Bluetooth headphone that sounds...
1:25

