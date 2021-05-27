Zoom video chats: 2 easy ways to add your personal pronouns

Sarah Tew/CNET

You may have noticed some of your coworkers adding their pronouns to the end of their name on platforms like Zoom, Instagram, Facebook and others recently. Doing so is one way to make spaces more inclusive of transgender, gender nonconforming and gender nonbinary people, by making sure you aren't assuming anyone's gender identity based on their appearance, according to GLSEN.

Adding pronouns and avoiding automatic use of binary gender has been a major initiative for a number of tech companies including Google, Twitter and LinkedIn. On Zoom it's super easy to do, and will only take a couple minutes.

There are two ways to change your pronouns on Zoom. The first takes a few steps, but will change your name for all meetings going forward. The second is very quick, and lets you change your name in each individual meeting -- but you'll have to do it every time.

Here's how to add or change your pronouns on Zoom. (Make sure you check out all of our other helpful tips for using Zoom, too.)

How to permanently add your pronouns to your Zoom account

1. Go to the Zoom web portal and sign in to your account.

2. Click Profile.

3. In the top right corner across from your name, click Edit.

4. Under Display name, add your pronouns in parentheses after your name -- for example, mine would be Alison DeNisco Rayome (she/her). Click Save changes.

Your name with your pronouns added on should appear in every meeting from now on.

How to add or change your pronouns for each individual Zoom meeting

1. After you enter the meeting, click the three dots next to your name.

2. From the drop-down menu, click Rename.

3. Add your pronouns in parentheses after your name, and click OK. Just note that this will only change your name for your current meeting, not any others going forward.

