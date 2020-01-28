Angela Lang/CNET

It's hard enough to keep up with all of your favorite shows when you're at home, but add travel into the mix and it's easy to fall behind. Or maybe you want to share the fun at a friend's house. Either way -- whether you're going somewhere that doesn't have a cable subscription or going on a road trip -- you can still stay caught up with your favorite shows using YouTube TV from anywhere you are.

Your YouTube TV subscription ($50 per month) includes a cloud DVR with unlimited storage, which you can access across the US. This means it's available anywhere, from the airport to your great aunt's house in the mountains -- as long as you have cellular signal or Wi-Fi. It also includes channels such as The CW, TBS, Disney, Cartoon Network, ESPN, local channels and more.

You can stream shows on TVs with apps built for streaming sticks like Roku, Apple TV ( ) and Fire TV. You can also watch on an Xbox One, Android TV, through a Google Chromecast ( ) and more. And if you download a show on one device, it will be available across all your devices. Here's how to stay connected to your favorite shows while you're on the go.

Bring your streaming stick with you

Headed to a relative's house who doesn't have a cable subscription? As long as they have a TV with apps built for Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV or something similar, you'll be able to watch YouTube TV. Simply bring your streaming stick with you and plug it into the TV using the HDMI port (usually located on the side or back of the TV).

Once it's plugged in, use your streaming stick as usual by pressing the Home button on your streaming remote to go to the home screen -- from here, apps will be visible. You'll then select the YouTube TV app, and since everything is already saved on your streaming stick, you won't have to log in again.

Use the YouTube TV app on a smart TV

If the hotel or a relative's house you're staying at has a smart TV, you can catch up on your favorite TV shows. If they don't have the YouTube TV app, you'll need to download it -- the process may vary, depending on the type of smart TV they own, but typically you can search for the app and select the download icon. After the app is installed, you'll need to log in with the Google account you used to sign up.

Watch YouTube TV on a PlayStation 4

YouTube announced earlier this week that you can now watch its live streaming service on a PS4. To do so, you'll need to sign in to your PlayStation Store account and search for YouTube TV. Then click Add to Cart. Now you'll have access to live shows on your PS4.

Cast your show to a TV

Whether you're using an Android, iPhone ( ) or computer, you can cast from that device to a supported TV. The Cast icon looks like a box with a Wi-Fi signal in the lower-left corner. Note that if you're using an iPhone or Mac, you'll use AirPlay instead of Chromecast to play your selection.

On an Android or iPhone

1. Make sure your phone is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as Chromecast.

2. Open the YouTube TV app on your phone.

3. Tap the Cast icon, located at the top right of the home screen.

4. Select the device you want to cast to.

5. Select the show or movie you want to watch.

6. Tap Play.

On a Computer

1. Make sure your computer is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as Chromecast.

2. Go to tv.youtube.com in your preferred browser.

3. Select the show or movie you want to watch.

4. Once the video opens, click the Cast icon. If you're on a Mac, you'll select the AirPlay button on your Mac's menu bar.

Watch your movie or show from your phone, computer or tablet

When you're somewhere without a TV, like riding in a car or on your lunch break at work, you can stream YouTube TV from your phone, computer or tablet.

If you're using a computer, just go to tv.youtube.com and log in. If you're using a phone or tablet, just open the YouTube TV app to start streaming. Note that you do need to be connected to Wi-Fi or using cellular data to use the YouTube TV app.

