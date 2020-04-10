Yes, you can fix a broken phone during the coronavirus lockdown. See 3 ways to repair it

Angela Lang/CNET

Accidents happen. Cracking your iPhone's ( ) screen or breaking your Android phone's charging port is the last thing any of us wants to worry about right now. Especially with most of us under stay-at-home orders, practicing social distancing and wearing face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic.

You may be spending more time at home, but chances are you're still texting, watching videos and making more calls than ever from your phone. So what happens if it takes a tumble onto the sidewalk when you're out for a social-distancing walk? What if it slides off the counter top when you're making dinner? What if it just starts acting buggy?

Normally you might pop into a retail store, but in an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease, retail stores across the country have closed, including Apple Stores, and wireless carriers have closed the majority of their brick-and-mortar stores, too. So where do you go to get your phone repaired? You still have several options to get it fixed.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Fixing a broken iPhone

If your iPhone isn't physically broken, and you're experiencing software or performance issues, use the Apple Support app to talk to an employee who can help troubleshoot your issue. The app allows the support representative to run diagnostic reports and guide you through any potential fixes.

For physical damage or an unresponsive device that needs to be fixed or replaced, you can find a list of authorized Apple service providers by visiting this support page and click on Schedule a Repair. You'll be asked to sign in to our Apple ID and select a device that's linked to your account, after which you can search for an open store.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's new iPad Pro: Trackpad at last, but also that...

Using an Apple-approved repair center will allow you to take advantage of lower repair fees if you have AppleCare Plus on your iPhone.

It's a good idea to call the store before you finalize your appointment, as some stores may have adjusted their hours or temporarily closed due to being nonessential services.

If you don't feel comfortable going out in public, or lack a nearby repair facility, you can also mail your phone to Apple in for service. Visit this support page and click on Send in for Repair the follow the prompts. Of course, this is a less than ideal solution, because you'll be without your phone for up to five days. You can use an old phone or buy a cheap backup phone to keep you connected while your device is in the shop.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Android phone repairs

As a whole, Android owners don't have a central location, like an Apple Store, that they can go to for repairs. Don't let that stress you. For software and performance issues, contact your wireless carrier or your phone maker to troubleshoot. Most of the time, those types of issues can be resolved over the phone.

Best Buy has paused device repairs for the time being, leaving Android owners to find third-party repair businesses. One such reputable company is uBreakiFix, an official Samsung repair partner. uBreakiFix repairs all types of phones, tablets and even computers -- including Apple products.

In order to help keep customers and employees safe, uBreakiFix has rolled out curbside service and a mail-in option. In some areas, you can even have a tech come to your home and fix your device. Find the closest uBreakiFix location and the repair services offered using the company's availability tool.

Again, it's probably best to call any business directly to confirm they're open -- especially as more cities continue to shut down nonessential services -- and make sure they're taking appointments and have the parts in stock to complete your specific repair. It may be you need to mail in your device.

iFixit

Fix it yourself

If you're out of warranty and feel comfortable attempting to repair your phone on your own, you can always order a repair kit from iFixit. There are kits that include everything you need -- including the tools -- to replace a broken iPhone screen, swap out an Android phone's battery or more.

iFixit has posted guides that go with each kit, walking you through the entire process. If your movement isn't restricted, it'll save you a trip out, and potentially save you some money in the process.

