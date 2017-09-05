Apple

One week from today, Apple will almost certainly announce the iPhone 8. What does that mean for iPhone 7 ($834.99 at Amazon Marketplace) pricing?

Historically, when Apple introduces a new model, previous models get a $100 price cut almost immediately. That would give the iPhone 7 a starting price of $549, while the iPhone 7 Plus ($795.25 at Amazon Marketplace) would drop to a starting price of $669.

However, there are a few variables at play. For starters, the iPhone 8 isn't expected to inherit the iPhone 7's pricing structure. Rather, rumor has it the new precious will start at $1,000.

What more is in store?

There's also the question of whether Apple will add an iPhone 7s and 7S Plus to the lineup. If that happens, they might arrive at the current $649 and $769 price points, pushing the 7 and 7 Plus down $100 to the aforementioned prices.

Meanwhile, Apple still sells the iPhone 6s ($600.00 at Amazon Marketplace) and 6s Plus ($749.95 at Amazon Marketplace) (starting at $549 and $649), as well as the iPhone SE ($399.99 at Verizon Wireless) ($399 and up). The fates of these models remain uncertain; Apple could keep them in the lineup and potentially cut $100 off each price tag, or it could eliminate the iPhone 6 ($348.99 at Amazon Marketplace) series altogether.

Some have speculated that a $1,000 iPhone might help subsidize further price drops on earlier-generation models, but that's purely speculation at this point. As a general rule, Apple doesn't compete on price -- and Samsung's new Galaxy Note 8 proves beyond a doubt that buyers are willing to pay a hefty premium for advanced, bleeding-edge phones.

Other ways to save

So it's a good bet that iPhone 7 (and possibly 6) price cuts will happen September 12, or very soon thereafter. Of course, there's another consideration, and that's the used-iPhone market: In the weeks following each new product launch, resale sites like Gazelle, Glyde, NextWorth and Swappa end up with a glut of previous-gen iPhones, meaning you may be able to save more than $100 on an iPhone 7. Same goes for traditional outlets like Craigslist and eBay.

Indeed, if you're looking to subsidize the purchase of a new iPhone by unloading your old one, be sure to check out "The best way to sell or trade in your iPhone."

In the meantime, hit the comments and tell us your iPhone plans, if any. Are you eyeballing a discounted iPhone 7? Hoping for even bigger cuts on a 6S Plus? Ransacking millionaires' couch cushions in hopes of affording an iPhone 8?