Voila AI Artist is the app that's turning everyone into a cartoon on Instagram. Here's how to do it

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

When I first saw the perfectly rendered cartoon avatar appear on my Facebook feed, my eyes went as wide as the cherubic rendering before me. It was my cousin's daughters, but Disney-fied, with lighting that glowed, and supersize eyes quivering with emotion. "Which app is this?" I asked her, instantly needing to know. She told me: Voila AI Artist.

That was two days ago. Since then, creations from Voila AI Artists have mushroomed across my Facebook feed, and proliferate on Instagram and WhatsApp (both owned by Facebook). I downloaded it to try out myself, drawn to the sophisticated cartoon art and how it managed to capture the character of my friends of all ages. It's free for iPhone and Android, with a premium ad-free option as well (more on that below).

There's something about avatars I find irresistibly compelling, from the very first Yahoo Messenger avatar I ever used, to Bitmoji and beyond, as if our cartoon selves have the power to capture a core essence while outstretching a more playful version of ourselves. At any rate, it took less than five minutes to download Voila AI Artist and make my first cartoon grid. I also learned a few things along the way. Here's how to do it and what to know.

Screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

How to make your Voila AI Artist Cartoon

Step 1: Download Voila AI Artist for iPhone or Android, and launch the app. It will ask for permission to use your phone's camera roll.

Step 2: Select from among the four styles: 3D Cartoon (what I used here), Renaissance, 2D Cartoon and Caricature. Tap the arrow to begin.

Step 3: Your camera roll is now open. Select the photo you want to use, or tap Camera or Celebrities at the bottom of the screen to take a new picture or to search for celebrities. This generates a grid of four options. On the free version, expect to see an ad or two interrupt your view. After a few beats, you can X out the ad and return to your images.

Step 4: You'll see four options -- the composite grid of your original photo plus your three cartoon renderings, and all three renderings (Royalty 3D, Baby 3D and Cartoon 3D). You can either take a screenshot from here and crop it down, or select any of the four options click the edit button -- an Up arrow on Android -- to immediately share on Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, or to email save, or share through other options (when you press More).

To remove the watermark, speed up the rendering process and remove the ads you see each time you render, you could update to the Voila Pro version for $2 per week, $4 per month or $21 a year -- the price at the time of writing. There's a free, three-day trial with that option.

What doesn't cartoonize well with Voila AI Artist